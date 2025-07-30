Currencies / EXEL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EXEL: Exelixis Inc
38.92 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EXEL exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.61 and at a high of 39.57.
Follow Exelixis Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXEL News
- Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual
- Here's Why Exelixis (EXEL) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Presents At Citi's Biopharma Back To School Conference Transcript
- Exelixis announces leadership changes with new executive appointments
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Exelixis Stock We Don't?
- Why Is Alkermes (ALKS) Up 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why Is Exelixis (EXEL) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Can Label Expansion of Cabometyx Fuel Further Growth for EXEL?
- Exelixis: RCC Stronghold, NET Launch, And A CRC Readout That Matters (NASDAQ:EXEL)
- Exelixis vs. Merck: Which Oncology Stock Is a Better Pick as of Now?
- Tracking Renaissance Technologies (RenTec) 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Will EXEL's Share Repurchase Program Boost Value for Investors?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Exelixis Q2 2025 presentation slides: Cabozantinib franchise grows 19% YoY
- Exelixis Gains 15.6% YTD: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Will Zanzalintinib Ease Out EXEL's Reliance on Cabometyx for Growth?
- Exelixis stock price target lowered to $46 at H.C. Wainwright on SCCHN trial halt
- Cabometyx Sales Miss Mark in Q2: What Does This Mean for EXEL Stock?
- Exelixis EXEL Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Don't Overlook Exelixis (EXEL) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, And Moderna Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - ATI (NYSE:ATI), Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX)
- Stock Market Falls On Trump Tariffs, Jobs Report; Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Also In Focus: Weekly Review
- Bristol Myers Beats on Q2 Earnings and Sales, Raises '25 Sales View
- Is Exelixis (EXEL) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Daily Range
38.61 39.57
Year Range
25.17 49.40
- Previous Close
- 39.01
- Open
- 39.09
- Bid
- 38.92
- Ask
- 39.22
- Low
- 38.61
- High
- 39.57
- Volume
- 1.473 K
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 4.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.34%
- Year Change
- 49.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%