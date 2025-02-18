Devises / ENGN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ENGN: enGene Holdings Inc
6.82 USD 0.14 (2.01%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ENGN a changé de -2.01% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 6.63 et à un maximum de 7.33.
Suivez la dynamique enGene Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENGN Nouvelles
- H.C. Wainwright maintient sa recommandation d’achat sur l’action Engene et son objectif de prix de 25€
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Engene stock, maintains $25 price target
- enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Engene stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on NMIBC treatment potential
- enGene completes target enrollment for pivotal bladder cancer trial
- FDA grants RMAT designation to enGene’s bladder cancer therapy
- enGene Holdings: Looking For An End To The 2025 Decline (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:ENGN)
- enGene Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Engene stock maintains buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on LEGEND trial
- JMP reiterates market outperform rating on enGene stock on clinical progress
- Engene stock maintains Outperform rating at Raymond James on strong execution
- enGene Holdings Inc. adopts new employee stock plan
- enGene CMO Dr. Raj Pruthi to step down mid-June
- enGene Holdings Inc.: Unknown Company Which Looks Like A Catch (NASDAQ:ENGN)
- This aTyr Pharma Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - enGene Holdings (NASDAQ:ENGN), aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR)
Range quotidien
6.63 7.33
Range Annuel
2.65 11.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 6.96
- Ouverture
- 6.97
- Bid
- 6.82
- Ask
- 7.12
- Plus Bas
- 6.63
- Plus Haut
- 7.33
- Volume
- 136
- Changement quotidien
- -2.01%
- Changement Mensuel
- 47.62%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 51.22%
- Changement Annuel
- 2.56%
20 septembre, samedi