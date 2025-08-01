Devises / CLX
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CLX: Clorox Company (The)
121.70 USD 2.45 (1.97%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CLX a changé de -1.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 121.67 et à un maximum de 124.35.
Suivez la dynamique Clorox Company (The). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLX Nouvelles
- Clorox: Fully Priced With Limited Catalysts (NYSE:CLX)
- Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on Clorox stock, maintains $155 price target
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- The Clorox Company (CLX) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples
- CloroxPro launches screen sanitizing wipes for electronics
- Clorox stock hits 52-week low at $117.33
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- 69 August Aristocrats: Hormel Now 1 Of 2 Hot Dogs
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August and Hold Through at Least 2030
- Procter & Gamble Exhibits High P/E: A Buy Opportunity or Time to Wait?
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Will Colgate's Innovation Drive Market Share Gains in 2025?
- Only Portfolio You May Ever Need To Pay Your Bills: 6% Income Yield
- Ecolab Stock Cleans Up Its Relative Strength Rating
- 5 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, August 10, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Stocks and Markets Podcast: Strategist gives tips on what to watch for in August
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Clorox Stock?
- 3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Clorox Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Increase Y/Y
- The Clorox Company (CLX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
121.67 124.35
Range Annuel
116.53 171.38
- Clôture Précédente
- 124.15
- Ouverture
- 124.33
- Bid
- 121.70
- Ask
- 122.00
- Plus Bas
- 121.67
- Plus Haut
- 124.35
- Volume
- 3.252 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.97%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.79%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -17.69%
- Changement Annuel
- -26.48%
20 septembre, samedi