Currencies / CLX
CLX: Clorox Company (The)
124.64 USD 1.81 (1.47%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLX exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.15 and at a high of 124.99.
Follow Clorox Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLX News
Daily Range
123.15 124.99
Year Range
116.53 171.38
- Previous Close
- 122.83
- Open
- 123.16
- Bid
- 124.64
- Ask
- 124.94
- Low
- 123.15
- High
- 124.99
- Volume
- 1.094 K
- Daily Change
- 1.47%
- Month Change
- 5.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.70%
- Year Change
- -24.71%
