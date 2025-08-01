Valute / CLX
CLX: Clorox Company (The)
121.70 USD 2.45 (1.97%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLX ha avuto una variazione del -1.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 121.67 e ad un massimo di 124.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Clorox Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
121.67 124.35
Intervallo Annuale
116.53 171.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 124.15
- Apertura
- 124.33
- Bid
- 121.70
- Ask
- 122.00
- Minimo
- 121.67
- Massimo
- 124.35
- Volume
- 3.252 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.48%
20 settembre, sabato