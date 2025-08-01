QuotazioniSezioni
CLX: Clorox Company (The)

121.70 USD 2.45 (1.97%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLX ha avuto una variazione del -1.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 121.67 e ad un massimo di 124.35.

Segui le dinamiche di Clorox Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
121.67 124.35
Intervallo Annuale
116.53 171.38
Chiusura Precedente
124.15
Apertura
124.33
Bid
121.70
Ask
122.00
Minimo
121.67
Massimo
124.35
Volume
3.252 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.97%
Variazione Mensile
2.79%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.69%
Variazione Annuale
-26.48%
20 settembre, sabato