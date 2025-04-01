Devises / BCDA
BCDA: BioCardia Inc
1.12 USD 0.04 (3.45%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BCDA a changé de -3.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.10 et à un maximum de 1.16.
Suivez la dynamique BioCardia Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCDA Nouvelles
- BioCardia holds positive preliminary consultation with Japan’s PMDA
- L’action BioCardia chute après la fixation du prix d’une offre publique de 6 millions $
- BioCardia stock falls after pricing $6 million public offering
- BioCardia fixe le prix d’une offre publique de 6 millions $ d’actions ordinaires et de bons de souscription
- BioCardia prices $6 million public offering of common stock and warrants
- BioCardia annonce des résultats positifs pour sa thérapie cellulaire contre l’angine de poitrine
- BioCardia reports positive results from cell therapy trial for angina
- BioCardia (BCDA) CEO Altman buys $700 in shares
- BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BioCardia submits heart failure cell therapy for Japan regulatory review
- BioCardia receives US patent for heart therapy delivery catheter
- Biocardia CEO Peter Altman acquires $221 in company stock
- BioCardia to Participate in Fireside Chat at A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21, 2025
- BioCardia Reports First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights and Financial Results
- BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
1.10 1.16
Range Annuel
1.00 3.19
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.16
- Ouverture
- 1.14
- Bid
- 1.12
- Ask
- 1.42
- Plus Bas
- 1.10
- Plus Haut
- 1.16
- Volume
- 135
- Changement quotidien
- -3.45%
- Changement Mensuel
- -41.97%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -56.08%
- Changement Annuel
- -63.16%