PrimeAuto EA by PrimeScalper

PrimeAuto is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisor developed by the PrimeScalper team. As an official product branch under the PrimeScalper brand, PrimeAuto delivers institutional-grade trade automation built on years of strategy development, testing, and real-market experience.

What is included?

- EA file

- Preset files

- Documentation



**** Contact me after purchase to receive the manual/documentation, and preset files.





Recommendation:





- Broker with ECN/STP and support Cent Accounts - Run of FX (Currencies) pairs - major/minor. - Leverage 1:500 - 1:1000 - Works best on Cent accounts or trader with high capital (100,000 unit capital . 100,000 USD or 100,000USC)





Key Features

• Advanced Algorithmic Logic

PrimeAuto uses PrimeScalper’s proven strategy framework, combining mathematical models, volatility filters, and pattern-based logic to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA removes emotional and inconsistent manual decisions by executing trades using systematic rules.

• Built-In Capital & Risk Protection

The EA includes multiple layers of risk-management: dynamic lot sizing, equity-based protection, internal drawdown controls, and safety filters to avoid extreme market conditions. These features help protect your capital and ensure long-term stability.

• 24/7 Automated Trading

PrimeAuto is designed to operate continuously, adapting to changing market volatility and price behavior in real time. It works round-the-clock so you don’t need to monitor charts manually.

• Quick Setup with Ready-Made Presets

Each license includes the EA file, configuration presets, a license key, and a setup guide. Simply attach the EA to the recommended charts, load the preset, activate your license, and the system is ready to run.

• Compatible with Most Brokers

PrimeAuto works well with ECN, STP, standard, and cent accounts. It is optimized for low-spread brokers and performs best with sufficient capital as recommended in the user guide.

• Subscription-Based Licensing

PrimeAuto is licensed on an annual subscription model. Renew before expiry to continue using the EA without interruption.

• Ongoing Updates & Support

The PrimeScalper team provides continuous support, periodic improvements, and updated presets based on market behavior and feedback.

Benefits

Fully automated, emotion-free trading

Based on a strategy framework that has undergone backtesting and live forward testing

Stable performance with built-in risk-control logic

Scalable for different account types and sizes

Saves time and reduces manual workload

Recommended Use

Run the EA on a reliable VPS or PC with stable internet

Use recommended capital levels for balanced risk and performance

Test presets on a demo account to understand how the EA behaves

Monitor performance periodically and apply updates when released

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex involves risk. While PrimeAuto includes strict risk-management systems, losses and drawdowns can still occur. Only trade with capital you can afford to risk, and consider testing before scaling up.