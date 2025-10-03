SignalFxPro Algo EA — Multi-Symbol SuperTrend Robot with ATR TP/SL, Step-Lock Trailing, Risk % Sizing & Optional Martingale (MT4)

SignalFxPro Auto EA is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor that automates your trading with a clean, rules-based system built around SuperTrend + MA filters. It scans all MarketWatch symbols on your chosen timeframe, auto-enters on fresh signals, manages ATR-based Take Profit/Stop Loss, and applies smart step-locking (BE at TP1, lock at TP2, lock at TP3). Position sizing can be risk-percentage or fixed lot, with an optional martingale that doubles lot size only after a stopped-out trade.

Why traders choose SignalFxPro

Proven building blocks: SuperTrend momentum + SMA/EMA filters to avoid chop.

Robust exits: ATR-anchored TP1/TP2/TP3 with automatic SL step-ups as targets are crossed.

Portfolio mindset: Multi-symbol scanning from a single chart (MarketWatch).

Adaptive sizing: Risk % per trade or fixed lot; cap with MaxLot.

Discipline on reversal: Optional Close & Reverse on opposite signals.

Broker-friendly: Slippage control, spread filter, and one position per symbol (by Magic).

Core Strategy Logic

Signal detection Bullish when price crosses above SuperTrend and passes the SMA(13) gate.

Strong bullish when additionally aligned with EMA(200) trend.

Mirror conditions for bearish / strong bearish.

Signal Modes: All (Normal + Strong), Normal only, Strong only. Trade management SL = ATR-based (linked to TP1 distance × SL multiplier).

TP1/TP2/TP3 = ATR(14) multiples (configurable).

Step-locking (if enabled):

TP1 → move SL to BE →

TP2 → lock SL at TP1 →

TP3 → lock SL at TP2 (you can still place a hard TP or let it run). Sizing & progression Risk % money management with dynamic lot from SL distance, or fixed lot.

Optional Martingale: next trade on that symbol uses previous lot × multiplier only if the last closed trade was a loss (per Magic).

Key Features (at a glance)

✅ MT4 EA (Expert Advisor) — attach to one chart; trades all MarketWatch pairs if enabled

✅ SuperTrend + MA logic (SMA/EMA/WMA/HMA* filter option; VWMA approximated)

✅ ATR-based TP/SL with TP1/TP2/TP3 and auto step-lock trailing

✅ Risk % position sizing + MaxLot cap

✅ Optional Martingale (after SL only)

✅ Close & Reverse on opposite signal (configurable)

✅ Spread filter & slippage control

✅ One position per symbol (Magic-separated)

*HMA uses a lightweight approximation in MT4.

Inputs (most popular)

Trading: TradeAllPairs, SignalTF, Slippage, MagicNumber

Money Management: Lots, RiskPercent, MaxLot

Martingale: EnableMartingale, Multiplier

Signals/Filters: SignalMode (All/Normal/Strong), SigSensitivity, ST_ATRLen, SMA/EMA lengths, UseMAFilter, MA_FilterType, MA_FilterLen

Exits: TPStrength, UseTP1/2/3, SL_Multiplier, EnableTrailing

Protections: MaxSpreadPoints, CloseAndReverse

How to Use

Add symbols you want to trade to MarketWatch. Attach SignalFxPro Auto EA to one chart (any symbol/timeframe). Choose your SignalTF (e.g., H1) and risk/money-management preferences

Backtesting & Optimization Tips

Optimize SignalTF, SigSensitivity, TPStrength, SL_Multiplier per symbol group (majors vs crosses).

Consider separate sets for Normal vs Strong mode depending on market regime.

Validate spread filter for your broker’s typical session spreads.

If using Martingale, keep Multiplier modest and cap MaxLot prudently.

Frequently Asked (Quick)

Q: Does it trade all pairs automatically?

A: Yes—when TradeAllPairs=true, it scans all MarketWatch symbols on the SignalTF you set.

Q: Can I use it on just one pair?

A: Yes—set TradeAllPairs=false and attach the EA to that pair’s chart.

Q: What’s the trailing method?

A: Step-lock: BE at TP1, lock TP1 at TP2, lock TP2 at TP3 (hard TP can still be set).

Q: Do I have to use Martingale?

A: No—EnableMartingale=false disables it. The EA works perfectly with standard sizing.

Who is it for?

Traders who want a rule-driven, ATR-anchored system,

Portfolio users running multi-symbol trend/momentum,

Users seeking hands-off management with clear risk and exit logic.





