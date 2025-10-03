SignalFxPro Algo EA

SignalFxPro Algo EA — Multi-Symbol SuperTrend Robot with ATR TP/SL, Step-Lock Trailing, Risk % Sizing & Optional Martingale (MT4)

SignalFxPro Auto EA is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor that automates your trading with a clean, rules-based system built around SuperTrend + MA filters. It scans all MarketWatch symbols on your chosen timeframe, auto-enters on fresh signals, manages ATR-based Take Profit/Stop Loss, and applies smart step-locking (BE at TP1, lock at TP2, lock at TP3). Position sizing can be risk-percentage or fixed lot, with an optional martingale that doubles lot size only after a stopped-out trade.

Why traders choose SignalFxPro

  • Proven building blocks: SuperTrend momentum + SMA/EMA filters to avoid chop.

  • Robust exits: ATR-anchored TP1/TP2/TP3 with automatic SL step-ups as targets are crossed.

  • Portfolio mindset: Multi-symbol scanning from a single chart (MarketWatch).

  • Adaptive sizing: Risk % per trade or fixed lot; cap with MaxLot.

  • Discipline on reversal: Optional Close & Reverse on opposite signals.

  • Broker-friendly: Slippage control, spread filter, and one position per symbol (by Magic).

Core Strategy Logic

  1. Signal detection

    • Bullish when price crosses above SuperTrend and passes the SMA(13) gate.

    • Strong bullish when additionally aligned with EMA(200) trend.

    • Mirror conditions for bearish / strong bearish.

    • Signal Modes: All (Normal + Strong), Normal only, Strong only.

  2. Trade management

    • SL = ATR-based (linked to TP1 distance × SL multiplier).

    • TP1/TP2/TP3 = ATR(14) multiples (configurable).

    • Step-locking (if enabled):
      TP1 → move SL to BE →
      TP2 → lock SL at TP1 →
      TP3 → lock SL at TP2 (you can still place a hard TP or let it run).

  3. Sizing & progression

    • Risk % money management with dynamic lot from SL distance, or fixed lot.

    • Optional Martingale: next trade on that symbol uses previous lot × multiplier only if the last closed trade was a loss (per Magic).

Key Features (at a glance)

  • MT4 EA (Expert Advisor) — attach to one chart; trades all MarketWatch pairs if enabled

  • SuperTrend + MA logic (SMA/EMA/WMA/HMA* filter option; VWMA approximated)

  • ATR-based TP/SL with TP1/TP2/TP3 and auto step-lock trailing

  • Risk % position sizing + MaxLot cap

  • Optional Martingale (after SL only)

  • Close & Reverse on opposite signal (configurable)

  • Spread filter & slippage control

  • One position per symbol (Magic-separated)
    *HMA uses a lightweight approximation in MT4.

Inputs (most popular)

  • Trading: TradeAllPairs, SignalTF, Slippage, MagicNumber

  • Money Management: Lots, RiskPercent, MaxLot

  • Martingale: EnableMartingale, Multiplier

  • Signals/Filters: SignalMode (All/Normal/Strong), SigSensitivity, ST_ATRLen, SMA/EMA lengths, UseMAFilter, MA_FilterType, MA_FilterLen

  • Exits: TPStrength, UseTP1/2/3, SL_Multiplier, EnableTrailing

  • Protections: MaxSpreadPoints, CloseAndReverse

How to Use

  1. Add symbols you want to trade to MarketWatch.

  2. Attach SignalFxPro Auto EA to one chart (any symbol/timeframe).

  3. Choose your SignalTF (e.g., H1) and risk/money-management preferences

Backtesting & Optimization Tips

  • Optimize SignalTF, SigSensitivity, TPStrength, SL_Multiplier per symbol group (majors vs crosses).

  • Consider separate sets for Normal vs Strong mode depending on market regime.

  • Validate spread filter for your broker’s typical session spreads.

  • If using Martingale, keep Multiplier modest and cap MaxLot prudently.

Frequently Asked (Quick)

Q: Does it trade all pairs automatically?
A: Yes—when TradeAllPairs=true, it scans all MarketWatch symbols on the SignalTF you set.

Q: Can I use it on just one pair?
A: Yes—set TradeAllPairs=false and attach the EA to that pair’s chart.

Q: What’s the trailing method?
A: Step-lock: BE at TP1, lock TP1 at TP2, lock TP2 at TP3 (hard TP can still be set).

Q: Do I have to use Martingale?
A: No—EnableMartingale=false disables it. The EA works perfectly with standard sizing.

Who is it for?

  • Traders who want a rule-driven, ATR-anchored system,

  • Portfolio users running multi-symbol trend/momentum,

  • Users seeking hands-off management with clear risk and exit logic.



