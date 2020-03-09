Dart
- Experts
- Anatoliy Lukanin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.
All positions have a fixed Stop Loss.
The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session.
Deposit: from 100 units of deposit.
Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF.
Chart period: any.
Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread).Testing-optimization:
All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings,
optimization of the main parameters of indicators is possible.
OPENING_SIGNAL - (0.5-0.1-2.0)
CLOSING_SIGNAL - (0.1-0.1-1.5)
Risk standing by default, only for demonstration performance., initially I advise you to use a fixed lot.
Settings Options:
USING - Selection, trading, risk or fixed lot
RISK/LOT - The size of the risk or lot
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance after landing
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable *
PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Virtual Stop
STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Real Stop
CLOSE_ONLY_IN_PROFIT - Close positions only with a positive profit
OPENING_SIGNAL - Indicator signals for opening positions (0.5-0.1-2.0)
CLOSING_SIGNAL - Indicator signals for closing positions (0.1-0.1-1.5)
GMT_AUTO - Automatic Greenwich Mean Time shift
GMT_OFFSET - Manual Greenwich Mean Time shift
FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap) to open positions
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions
USE_A_SOUND - Using sound
PRINTING - Printing to a magazine
LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Print all messages
* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.
It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.