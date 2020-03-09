Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.

All positions have a fixed Stop Loss.

The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session.

Deposit: from 100 units of deposit.

Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF.

Chart period: any.

Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread).

Testing-optimization:All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings,optimization of the main parameters of indicators is possible.OPENING_SIGNAL - (0.5-0.1-2.0)

CLOSING_SIGNAL - (0.1-0.1-1.5)

Risk standing by default, only for demonstration performance., initially I advise you to use a fixed lot.

Settings Options:

USING - Selection, trading, risk or fixed lot

RISK/LOT - The size of the risk or lot

RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance after landing

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable *

PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Virtual Stop

STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Real Stop

CLOSE_ONLY_IN_PROFIT - Close positions only with a positive profit

OPENING_SIGNAL - Indicator signals for opening positions (0.5-0.1-2.0)

CLOSING_SIGNAL - Indicator signals for closing positions (0.1-0.1-1.5)

GMT_AUTO - Automatic Greenwich Mean Time shift

GMT_OFFSET - Manual Greenwich Mean Time shift

FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap) to open positions

MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions

USE_A_SOUND - Using sound

PRINTING - Printing to a magazine

LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Print all messages

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used . SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing to a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.



Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade. It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.







