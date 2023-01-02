Trend Reversal MT4

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active.

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading. Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders to jump in and profit on the action. In the other hand, The trend line reversal strategy has high win rate on the price action in the market that let You catch the big fish at the edge of the waterfall.

The Trend Reversal indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss,  take profits and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry and exit points of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading. It is included powerful Three Drives or 5W pattern based on RTM concepts.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful point of reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Real Statistics Dashboard
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting
  • Risk to Reward : at least 1:2

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
=======Display/style Options============
  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL, Entry and TP levels
  • Statistics dashboard - Display or do not display Statistics dashboard
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
    Avis 15
    amnonwr2 Waskar
    356
    amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.12.02 20:55 
     

    very good

    Berwyn Riveral
    1577
    Berwyn Riveral 2024.10.02 14:00 
     

    Very good indicator and doesn't repaint. Good support if there is a problem too.

    JAM T
    975
    JAM T 2024.07.19 21:40 
     

    Another good indicator and the notifications ... it's perfect!

    Filtrer:
    Jun Ito
    618
    Jun Ito 2025.06.30 01:17 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Hamidreza Namazi
    363
    Hamidreza Namazi 2025.03.31 06:48 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    amnonwr2 Waskar
    356
    amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.12.02 20:55 
     

    very good

    Berwyn Riveral
    1577
    Berwyn Riveral 2024.10.02 14:00 
     

    Very good indicator and doesn't repaint. Good support if there is a problem too.

    JAM T
    975
    JAM T 2024.07.19 21:40 
     

    Another good indicator and the notifications ... it's perfect!

    Onyekaobiora
    36
    Onyekaobiora 2024.07.06 18:33 
     

    I have been using the indicator for like 6 months now and it's a good addition to me, the support is equally prompt and fast in his response

    91639307
    125
    91639307 2024.07.03 16:25 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Nguyen Do Anh Quang
    241
    Nguyen Do Anh Quang 2024.05.25 08:50 
     

    I have purchased many products from him. I looked for a good entry every time I entered a trade. I am applying checking multi-timeframe strategy for better results

    asahi0808
    175
    asahi0808 2024.01.07 05:44 
     

    I am satisfied with this products and his quick resoponse!!

    machasky
    189
    machasky 2023.11.04 18:35 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    MarcoEA
    138
    MarcoEA 2023.08.05 16:42 
     

    I recently purchased the indicator and I must say it is quite impressive. The reliability its have improved my decisions. However, I encountered a small issue with the version I received, which is 1.2. I would greatly appreciate it if the developer could provide me with the updated version, 1.3. I believe the new features and enhancements in the latest version would further enhance my trading experience. Overall, I highly recommend this indicator, but I kindly request the updated version to fully utilize its potential. Thank you.

    Chiedozie
    140
    Chiedozie 2023.03.25 14:51 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Junichi Isono
    963
    Junichi Isono 2023.02.26 08:36 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    salemtrading5
    740
    salemtrading5 2023.02.01 21:05 
     

    Been using this indicator in combination with another indicator I purchased from him. I like the results so far.

    fxgeezer
    211
    fxgeezer 2023.01.09 23:25 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Reza Aghajanpour
    91691
    Réponse du développeur Reza Aghajanpour 2024.05.23 12:13
    Thank you for your warm feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Répondre à l'avis