Trend and Lines

This indicator draws lines at the open, close, high and low price of the last chart candle from the set timeframe.

In addition, a label shows whether it was an up or down candle.

The standard settings follow the original idea of ​​getting the price data from the daily timeframe for day trading/scalping, but

since this indicator is fully customizable, you can also set a different timeframe.

Based on the drawn price lines, you can then also display Fibonacci levels.

This function can also be switched on and off in the settings, just as you can set whether the levels should be created based on open/close or high/low.

To keep the chart clear, this indicator can also be switched on and off using a button on the chart.

The position, design and label of the button can be adjusted, as can the position of all labels and the line type, line thickness, line color, etc. This indicator is part of the OH strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
Produits recommandés
Abiroid Sharkfin Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Features: Sharkfin Alerts Multi-timeframe Multi-currency SM TDI: To show TDI lines with sharkfin levels Zigzag MTF: To see Higher Timeframe trend Detailed blog post and extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 Arrows works on a single timeframe and single currency. But it’s visually helps see that sharkfins. You can also get the simple arrows from mql5 site product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405 About Scanner: It is an easy to use simplified scanner. It will show when
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Trend Marker —  est un indicateur de tendance qui analyse le comportement de la bougie actuelle par rapport à la plage Haut-Bas (High-Low, HL) des bougies précédentes en utilisant les niveaux de retracement de Fibonacci. Il suit visuellement la force de la tendance, signalant un affaiblissement potentiel ou un renversement par un changement de couleur de la bougie. Caractéristiques: Conçu pour les traders axés sur les tendances, il permet d’identifier rapidement les changements de ten
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicateurs
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
Pivot levels Auto V1
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicateurs
What Is a Pivot Point? A pivot point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the intraday high and low, and the closing price from the previous trading day. On the subsequent day, trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentimen How to Use Pivot Points The very ess
PowerXXX
Marco Fornero Monia
Indicateurs
PowerXXX measures the power of the current candlestick and displays it in numerical format and colors. The indicator can cover multiple timeframes and can be placed on the main chart or on the charts of the underlying indicators. The number of timeframes is selectable, as well as the color levels according to the power expressed. In the latest version, the power can be expressed as a function of the opening of the candle itself or as a function of the opening of the total candles before. There
DayLevelsSignalPro
Vladimir Chebonenko
Indicateurs
The MT4 " DayLevelsSignalPro " indicator . Signal Indicator – generates the most accurate buy / sell signals . Noise filtering indicator  – reduces false signals . Signal information with a clear , understandable and visually convenient view . User- friendly graphical interface ( colors , sound notifications , customization options ) . - Generation of a breakdown signal for significant peaks of the Current day . - Generation of a signal for the breakdown of the previous Day 's Level - Generation
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Indicateurs
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Cloud Power
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Implementation of indication of trend movement with moments for potential stops in the Cloud Power indicator. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. The entry of the price inside the shadow speaks of a flat movement. The indicator tracks the market trend with unmatched reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Simple, visual and efficient use. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It can be easily used as an independent t
DrawFibonacci MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicateurs
Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, Because Fibonacci automatically draws Fibonacci retracement, you can know at a glance the price to buy at a push or sell back. Therefore, you can trade in favorable conditions in a trending market. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Indicateurs
The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
Proinsta78
Mikhail Bilan
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Good afternoon friends! At the request of buyers, now when conditions for buying or selling are met, the indicator will send an alert and push notifications. Push notifications come to the phone, provided that you have the MQL application installed. You just need to enter your MetaQuoteID in the application. You can find it in the MT4 platform in the Service - Settings - Notifications section. I showed the conditions for the signal in the form of screenshots in the section screenshots 1-2 phot
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicateurs
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Smart Exit Profit Line
Mansuri Parvez
Indicateurs
Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/smartforex7 After purchasing SmartForex Indicator then Use This Indicator...................... SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator is very Helpful with SmartForex Indicator ........................................ SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator Attach with SmartForex Indicator after then Red Line Show Exit buy Profit , Green Line show Exit Sell Profit................
FREE
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
MoveWave - Moving waves are very handy indicators for determining pivot levels. Most Forex traders make decisions based on technical analysis. This type of analysis determines patterns and trends in the market. With the help of complex mathematical equations that are combined and made out in the form of this indicator, the trader will be able to more accurately determine the price reversal levels. Wave theory mathematically represents various behavioral models of the market. It is used as the ba
Forex Graphical Interface v01
Lorenzo Coletta
Utilitaires
Hello Guys! I want to share with you a very useful tools. Anyone of us who has used MT4 for some time knows how impractical this platform can be for discretionary trading. That's why I created this graphical interface!  Interface is very simple, all the info that you need are in the video and in the screenshot. NB: Before to run the EA Interface, remember to copy the file in the comment in your MT4 folder "Controls". PATH: .../MQL4/INCLUDE/CONTROLS NB: unfortunately the interface can't be test
Sentiment Ratio
Robert Walker
Indicateurs
The Sentiment Ratio indicator gauges current Market Sentiment between -100% and 100%, where lower than -40% is considered Bearish and higher than 40% is Bullish. The channel between the two is considered Neutral. The indicator has been a very useful filter tool for signals within a trading system. Example call function:  int SentimentIndicator(double triggerLevel)//Return sentiment if trigger level is activated {   double sentimentRatio=iCustom(NULL,0,"Sentiment Ratio",0,0,0);   if(sentimentRat
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est un indicateur d'analyse automatique des vagues, parfait pour le trading pratique ! Cas... Remarque :   je n'ai pas l'habitude d'utiliser des noms occidentaux pour l'évaluation des vagues. En raison de l'influence de la convention de dénomination de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), j'ai nommé la vague de base comme   un stylo   et la bande d'onde secondaire comme   un segment   . en même temps, le segment a la direction de la tendance.Le   segment de tendance principal   est no
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Rua PinBar
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Rua Pinbar This is an indicator to help you quickly identify pinbar candles in the chart. Can be used on any currency pair and any time frame you want. This indicator is often used to determine entry points. You can refer to the product here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/phamruacoder/seller A product of Ruacoder Get code indicator and robot (EA) as required.
FREE
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicateurs
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Three Line Strike Scanner 30 Instruments
FXsolutions
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator is designed to detect the best of all candlestick reversal patterns: Three Line Strike . According to the bestselling author and candlestick guru Thomas Bullkowski, this pattern has a winning percentage between 65% and 84% . This indicator scans for you up to 30 instruments (forex, indices or commodities) on up to 8 timeframes. You can get alerts via MetaTrader 4 and email if a Three Line Strike pattern occurs. Please note: Higher timeframes bring the most reliable signals. This i
Mega Dashboard MT4
Paul Anscombe
4.71 (7)
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Dashboard Save $10 now - normal price $79 Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 2
BOIS Trend Line Indicator
Lea Boyd
Indicateurs
This unique auto trend line drawing indicator works on all time frames which can help you to easily trade short term trend reversals as well as  as well as short term trend breakouts indicating the stronger asset in the market. It uniquely allows you to get in EARLY for heavy swings. Inputs include:  - Max Candles Look Back for Trend Lines - Line Type and Color - Max Distance to Outer Band and Band Period - Options to Auto Re-Draw Trend Line off of the Pivot When a Confirmation Candle or Price
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
Breakout Range
Petr Plechac
Indicateurs
This is a simple and efficient indicator based on market logic. The indicator creates a range chosen by a trader. Trader selects only two parameters. The first one is the number of candles that define the frame. The second one is the number of candles needed for confirmation frame. The indicator shows all situations in history and works with the actual movement of the market. The indicator works on all timeframes . You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adap
Rsi bands indicator
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Indicateurs
RSI bands indicator is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter trades based on market conditions. It consists of the below buffers; Yellow buffer Blue buffer White buffer When the yellow buffer is above blue buffer the market is trending up good place to open buy order. When the blue buffer is above yellow buffer the market is trending downwards good time to place sell order. Also another alternative scenario is when yellow buffer is above upper white band buffer indicates strong uptr
Trend Sim
Ivan Simonika
Indicateurs
This is a professional Trend Sim indicator. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Sim indicator accurately detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Functions with advanced statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator. The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). Knowing the entry point of each of the currencies is very important for every f
TMoney OrderblockDay
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicateurs
The indicator is triggered at the start of each trading day and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use TimeFrame M5 to M30 for a proper display and consider pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performan
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
Colored Gann
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
The Gann Hi-Lo indicator is a powerful tool for trend analysis. This modified version colors the signal line and chart candles according to the trend direction. In an uptrend, the candles and the line appear in a bullish color, while in a downtrend, they are displayed in a bearish shade. This makes it easier to visually identify trend changes and provides traders with clear guidance. Thanks to the simple interpretation of the indicator, traders can quickly react to market movements and make wel
Sidewaydetect
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
The indicator continuously calculates the current ATR value and displays it on the chart. If an adjustable threshold is undershot, a channel is automatically drawn to indicate a possible sideways movement. As soon as this threshold is exceeded again, the channel is removed from the chart. This is intended to show that the current market movements are weak and the channel shows a possible direction of a sideways movement in the market. In addition to the threshold, the scaling of the ATR value
MA with Momentum
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
The indicator generates buy and sell signals based on a combination of a modified moving average with a trend momentum algorithm. To ensure clarity on the chart, this indicator can be switched on and off using a freely positionable button. Note: If you use this indicator multiple times, e.g. to display different MA periods, then you must change the "button label (ID)" in addition to the period to ensure it works. The label when pressed should also be changed accordingly for a clear overview.
MACD with Triangular MA
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
This indicator uses the signal lines of the MACD and uses Triangular MA as Oscillator. It is a good addition to trading decisions and part of the OH strategy. Optimal trade confirmation occurs when the signal lines of the MACD coincide with the trend color of the Triangular Oscillator. Of course everything important can be changed. This indicator is part of the OH-Strategy, you can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
OH Sema
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
Well known to most, this indicator identifies the chart peaks and assigns the level of the peak. By classifying the peaks into levels, not only is a possible consolidation indicated but also the possible strength up to the highest level that indicates that a trend reversal is likely. While most SEMA indicators work with 3 levels, this indicator has 4 levels. This indicator is part of the OH-Strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
Worktime
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
In trading, it is important to trade at the right time, which is why it is advantageous to use this indicator to display the opening of the foreign exchange markets. Define your personal trading times by setting these times with an adjustable background color. You can switch this indicator on and off using a button on the chart. This indicator is part of the OH strategy; you can view other indicators of this strategy by clicking on my name as a seller.
TMA Channel
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
Two modified triangular MA as upper and lower bands that show the trend by changing color. If both MAs show the same color, a confirmed trend is present. The indicator can be switched on and off using a button on the chart. This indicator is part of the OH strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller. Take a look to my other indicator....
BBands Oszillator
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicateurs
An indicator based on the Bollinger Bands principle, modified by scaled calculation of standard deviations and combined into oscillator bands make this indicator special. An up and down trend is displayed clearly and concisely and, in addition, the integrated levels 70 and 90 show the possible end of the trend or the possibility of consolidation. This indicator is part of the OH strategy. You can view other indicators of this strategy if you click on my name as a seller.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis