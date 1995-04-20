XABCD Pattern Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Hosein Kashefikaram
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 5
XABCD (Harmonic Pattern) Ratio Labeler – Simple, Visual Pattern Validation Tool
This tool was designed for traders who work with harmonic or XABCD patterns and want a fast, flexible way to manually validate them on their chart.
🔹 How It Works:
-
Click a button to place 5 editable labels (X, A, B, C, D) directly on your chart.
-
Drag them to your desired swing points.
-
The tool automatically draws the connecting legs (XA, AB, BC, CD, etc.) and calculates key Fibonacci ratios:
-
AB / XA
-
BC / AB
-
AD / XA
-
CD / BC
-
Ratios are displayed beside the lines to help you visually confirm harmonic rules and pattern symmetry.
🔹 Why It's Useful:
-
Speeds up manual pattern analysis
-
Helps avoid mistakes in calculating leg proportions
-
Clean, minimalist design that fits any chart style
-
Interactive — only appears when you need it
✅ Designed specifically for MetaTrader 4
✅ No repainting or auto-trading – 100% manual tool for discretionary traders
Ideal for:
-
Traders who use harmonic patterns (e.g., Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab)
-
Visual learners who prefer on-chart clarity
-
Strategy builders who manually map and backtest patterns
..::🗒️Important note🗒️::..
because of using specific functions, when you download it, it will be placed in Experts directory, you need to move it to Indicators directory
From MetaTrader folder/MQL4\Experts\Market -> To MetaTrader folder/MQL4\Indicators\Market