XABCD Pattern Indicator

XABCD (Harmonic Pattern) Ratio Labeler – Simple, Visual Pattern Validation Tool

This tool was designed for traders who work with harmonic or XABCD patterns and want a fast, flexible way to manually validate them on their chart.

🔹 How It Works:

  • Click a button to place 5 editable labels (X, A, B, C, D) directly on your chart.

  • Drag them to your desired swing points.

  • The tool automatically draws the connecting legs (XA, AB, BC, CD, etc.) and calculates key Fibonacci ratios:

    • AB / XA

    • BC / AB

    • AD / XA

    • CD / BC

  • Ratios are displayed beside the lines to help you visually confirm harmonic rules and pattern symmetry.

🔹 Why It's Useful:

  • Speeds up manual pattern analysis

  • Helps avoid mistakes in calculating leg proportions

  • Clean, minimalist design that fits any chart style

  • Interactive — only appears when you need it

✅ Designed specifically for MetaTrader 4
✅ No repainting or auto-trading – 100% manual tool for discretionary traders

Ideal for:

  • Traders who use harmonic patterns (e.g., Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab)

  • Visual learners who prefer on-chart clarity

  • Strategy builders who manually map and backtest patterns


..::🗒️Important note🗒️::..
because of using specific functions, when you download it, it will be placed in Experts directory, you need to move it to Indicators directory

From MetaTrader folder/MQL4\Experts\Market -> To MetaTrader folder/MQL4\Indicators\Market

