Bank Moving Average MT4

This is a standard moving average indicator.

I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different parameters of this indicator are simultaneously enabled, the control panel can quickly switch between different parameters of the indicator, making it easier to observe multiple indicators simultaneously 

Parameter description:

Indicator ID: The unique ID of the indicator. When starting multiple instances, this ID must be unique and cannot be duplicated.
Control Panel Pos X: Position X of the Indicator Control Panel.
Control Panel Pos Y: Position Y of the Indicator Control Panel.
Control Panel Disappay Name: The text content displayed in the indicator control panel.

Period: Calculate the average period of the moving average line.
Shift: Indicator line offset by chart time.
Method: Method for calculating moving averages.
Applied Price: The price used to calculate the moving average.



