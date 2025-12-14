Bands on iAO iRSI

📈 AO_iRSI_iBands Indicator
Product Description
The AO_iRSI_iBands is a premium multi‑layered trading indicator that fuses three powerful analytical tools into one seamless framework:
AO-RSI: Tracks market momentum using RSI with AO array data and applies values to Bollinger Bands.
RSI on AO: Applies Relative Strength Index directly to AO values, revealing hidden strength and reversal points.
Multi‑Band System: Six tiers of volatility bands provide dynamic thresholds for overbought/oversold conditions, breakout zones, and warning levels.
Designed for traders who value audit clarity, modular control, and visual precision, AO_iRSI_iBands is ideal for scalpers, swing traders, and system builders. Every buffer, band, and line is explicitly mapped and styled, ensuring transparency and future‑proof extensibility. Debug mode adds runtime diagnostics for advanced users who want deeper insight into indicator behavior.

User Control Description
🔧 Core Inputs
RSIPeriod – RSI period applied to AO values.
BandsPeriod – Period for band calculation.
BandDeviation1–6 – Six customizable deviation levels for upper/lower bands.
BandsShift – Horizontal shift for band placement.
🎨 Styling Controls
AO Data used for RSI on array calculation only, cannot display AO as histogram.
RSI Line: Style, width, and color customization.
Mid Band: Style, width, and color controls.
Upper/Lower Bands: Independent style, width, and color settings.
Warning Lines: Dot‑style bands for threshold alerts (upper and lower).
🧪 Debug Mode
DebugMode: Enables runtime printout of AO, RSI, and Band values.
LastBarIndex: Selects which bar to inspect for debug output.

✅ Key Benefits
Combines AO, RSI, and Bands into one unified tool.
Six levels of volatility bands for granular analysis.
Fully customizable styling for every buffer and line.
Debug mode for professional diagnostics.
Clean deinitialization routine prevents chart clutter.
