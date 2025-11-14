Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5

Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5



The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade.

This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these levels either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually entering the desired pip amount.

Specifications for the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator



Category Trading Tool – Capital Management – Risk Management Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk and Capital Management Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Intraday – Medium Term – Long Term Market All Markets

Indicator Overview



The management panel of the R/R Ratio Calculator offers several practical features, including:

Countdown timer showing the remaining time for the next candle

Adjustable Stop Loss in pips (SL Pips)

Configurable multi-level Take Profit (TP) options

Indicator Settings



A closer look at the management panel reveals the following functions:

Light/Dark – Switch between light and dark themes for the TP and SL display boxes

Time to the next bar – Shows the remaining time until the current candle closes

Levels – Manage multi-level Take Profit settings

SL Pips – Set the desired Stop Loss in pips

Buy – Configure TP and SL levels for buy positions

Sell – Configure TP and SL levels for sell positions

Delete – Clear all elements from the chart

Horizontal – Toggle the panel layout between horizontal and vertical

Rate TXT – Display TP levels either as percentages or as TP1, TP2, TP3, etc.

Conclusion



The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator simplifies trade planning by automatically calculating the R/R ratio and visually displaying TP and SL levels on the chart. With customizable settings and clear visual elements, it helps traders align each position with their strategy while maintaining consistent risk management.