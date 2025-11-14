Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5

The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade.

This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these levels either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually entering the desired pip amount.

 

Specifications for the Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator

Category

Trading Tool – Capital Management – Risk Management

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Risk and Capital Management

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Intraday – Medium Term – Long Term

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

The management panel of the R/R Ratio Calculator offers several practical features, including:

  • Countdown timer showing the remaining time for the next candle
  • Adjustable Stop Loss in pips (SL Pips)
  • Configurable multi-level Take Profit (TP) options

 

Indicator Settings

A closer look at the management panel reveals the following functions:

  • Light/Dark – Switch between light and dark themes for the TP and SL display boxes
  • Time to the next bar – Shows the remaining time until the current candle closes
  • Levels – Manage multi-level Take Profit settings
  • SL Pips – Set the desired Stop Loss in pips
  • Buy – Configure TP and SL levels for buy positions
  • Sell – Configure TP and SL levels for sell positions
  • Delete – Clear all elements from the chart
  • Horizontal – Toggle the panel layout between horizontal and vertical
  • Rate TXT – Display TP levels either as percentages or as TP1, TP2, TP3, etc.

 

Conclusion

The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator simplifies trade planning by automatically calculating the R/R ratio and visually displaying TP and SL levels on the chart. With customizable settings and clear visual elements, it helps traders align each position with their strategy while maintaining consistent risk management.

