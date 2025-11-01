Auto Close Manager

🧠 AutoCloseProfitable – Smart Profit Manager

AutoCloseProfitable is a simple yet powerful utility that automatically closes profitable positions once they reach your specified minimum net profit target — including swap!

Designed for traders who want hands-free profit protection, this tool ensures that no winning trade turns back into a loss. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and portfolio managers who prefer precise profit management without complex configurations.

⚙️ Key Features

Auto-Close by Profit Target
Automatically closes open trades once they reach your chosen profit threshold (including swap).

Symbol Filter
Choose to monitor only specific symbols — or leave blank to manage all current chart positions.

Buy/Sell Control
Optionally enable or disable closing for BUY and/or SELL positions independently.

Magic Number Filtering (optional)
Easily expand to close trades based on a specific magic number — useful for multi-strategy accounts.

Detailed Logging
When enabled, verbose logs display clear information about each closed or skipped position.

Simple & Lightweight
Runs instantly as a script — no complex parameters or background loops. Just drag, drop, and execute.

📊 How It Works

  1. Set your desired profit target (e.g. 0.40 = $0.40 per trade).

  2. Choose whether to include BUY and/or SELL positions.

  3. (Optional) Specify a symbol to filter trades.

  4. Run the script — it scans all open positions and closes those that have reached the profit goal.

  5. Review the detailed results in the terminal log.

💡 Use Case Examples

  • Automatically lock in small profits during scalping sessions.

  • Use it after major news events to secure gains quickly.

  • Great for traders who run multiple EAs but want a unified, fast profit lock-in mechanism.

🧩 Technical Details

  • Type: Script (one-time execution)

  • Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Inputs:

    • InpProfitTarget – minimum profit (in account currency) per trade

    • InpCloseBuy / InpCloseSell – control which sides to close

    • InpSymbol – filter trades by symbol

    • InpVerboseLogging – enable detailed output

  • Broker Type: All

  • Account Type: Works on demo, live, netting, and hedging accounts

💼 Protect profits. Automate discipline. Trade smarter.



