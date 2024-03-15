Kalifx trailing stop EA
- Utilitaires
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- Version: 1.0
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility – Automated Stop-Loss Management
The KALIFX Trailing Stop for MetaTrader 4 automatically trails and adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves in your favor. Rather than a fixed stop-loss, this utility tool dynamically moves your stop to lock in profits and reduce risk from market reversals.
Key Features
-
Dynamic Trailing Stop – Adjusts stop-loss automatically based on price movement.
-
Automatic SL & TP Placement – Sets stop-loss and take-profit levels per your preferences.
-
Breakeven Functionality – Moves stop-loss to breakeven when a trade reaches a specified profit level.
-
User-Friendly – Easy to configure with straightforward input parameters.
Input Parameters
-
Automatic Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Enable automatic SL and TP placement.
-
Use Trailing Stop – Enable or disable trailing stop feature.
-
Trailing Start (pips) – Profit in pips before trailing stop activates.
-
Trailing Step (pips) – Increment distance for trailing stop adjustments.
-
Use Breakeven – Enable or disable breakeven feature.
-
BE % of Take-Profit – Percentage of TP at which breakeven is triggered.
-
BE Offset (pips) – Pips added above entry price for breakeven stop-loss.
Recommendations
-
Test on a demo account before live trading to optimize settings.
-
Suitable for any symbol or timeframe.
📌 For support or custom settings, please contact me via the MQL5 messaging system.
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release
IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!
I've been using this EA as a complementary tool alongside my main EA, and it's proven to be quite effective—particularly in securing profits and providing an excellent stop-loss feature. I was prepared to purchase it, but you've generously offered it for free. Thank you very much for your kindness.