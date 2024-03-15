Kalifx trailing stop EA

5

KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility – Automated Stop-Loss Management

The KALIFX Trailing Stop  for MetaTrader 4 automatically trails and adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves in your favor. Rather than a fixed stop-loss, this utility tool dynamically moves your stop to lock in profits and reduce risk from market reversals.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop – Adjusts stop-loss automatically based on price movement.

  • Automatic SL & TP Placement – Sets stop-loss and take-profit levels per your preferences.

  • Breakeven Functionality – Moves stop-loss to breakeven when a trade reaches a specified profit level.

  • User-Friendly – Easy to configure with straightforward input parameters.

Input Parameters

  1. Automatic Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Enable automatic SL and TP placement.

  2. Use Trailing Stop – Enable or disable trailing stop feature.

  3. Trailing Start (pips) – Profit in pips before trailing stop activates.

  4. Trailing Step (pips) – Increment distance for trailing stop adjustments.

  5. Use Breakeven – Enable or disable breakeven feature.

  6. BE % of Take-Profit – Percentage of TP at which breakeven is triggered.

  7. BE Offset (pips) – Pips added above entry price for breakeven stop-loss.

Recommendations

  • Test on a demo account before live trading to optimize settings.

  • Suitable for any symbol or timeframe.

📌 For support or custom settings, please contact me via the MQL5 messaging system.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!







Avis 3
mynamekok
55
mynamekok 2025.07.01 10:26 
 

I've been using this EA as a complementary tool alongside my main EA, and it's proven to be quite effective—particularly in securing profits and providing an excellent stop-loss feature. I was prepared to purchase it, but you've generously offered it for free. Thank you very much for your kindness.

xlxAxlx
1473
xlxAxlx 2024.12.03 15:41 
 

Great...Thank you,,,

Répondre à l'avis