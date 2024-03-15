Kalifx trailing stop EA

KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility – Automated Stop-Loss Management

The KALIFX Trailing Stop for MetaTrader 4 automatically trails and adjusts your stop-loss as the market moves in your favor. Rather than a fixed stop-loss, this utility tool dynamically moves your stop to lock in profits and reduce risk from market reversals.

Key Features

Dynamic Trailing Stop – Adjusts stop-loss automatically based on price movement.

Automatic SL & TP Placement – Sets stop-loss and take-profit levels per your preferences.

Breakeven Functionality – Moves stop-loss to breakeven when a trade reaches a specified profit level.

User-Friendly – Easy to configure with straightforward input parameters.

Input Parameters

Automatic Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Enable automatic SL and TP placement. Use Trailing Stop – Enable or disable trailing stop feature. Trailing Start (pips) – Profit in pips before trailing stop activates. Trailing Step (pips) – Increment distance for trailing stop adjustments. Use Breakeven – Enable or disable breakeven feature. BE % of Take-Profit – Percentage of TP at which breakeven is triggered. BE Offset (pips) – Pips added above entry price for breakeven stop-loss.

Recommendations

Test on a demo account before live trading to optimize settings.

Suitable for any symbol or timeframe.

📌 For support or custom settings, please contact me via the MQL5 messaging system.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Author: KALIFX

Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!

