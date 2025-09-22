Kalifx PS Calculator

🔹 KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility

📌 Overview

KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a risk management tool for MetaTrader that helps traders calculate accurate lot sizes based on account balance, chosen risk percentage, and stop loss distance.
It works directly from the chart, allowing you to set Open, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels with a click, instantly see the calculated risk, and optionally place market or pending orders using the integrated panel.

✨ Key Features

  • Interactive chart buttons – Add/remove Open, SL, and TP lines with a single click.

  • Risk-based lot calculation – Enter your preferred % risk, and the lot size is calculated instantly.

  • Real-time updates – Move SL/TP lines and see calculations update immediately.

  • Actual risk feedback – After order execution, view the real lot size and monetary risk taken.

  • Order placement option – Place market or pending orders using the panel (manual confirmation required).

  • Clean interface – Large buttons, color-coded lines, and a clear results panel.

📖 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to any chart.

  2. Use the panel buttons to set Open, SL, and TP (click again to remove).

  3. Enter your desired Risk % in the input field.

  4. Press Calculate → Lot size, SL distance, and risk in currency are displayed.

  5. Press Place Order to send a trade using your defined parameters.

  6. Check the “Actual” field for confirmation of the executed lot size and risk.

✅ Why Use It?

  • Keeps risk per trade consistent.

  • Eliminates manual lot size calculations.

  • Displays both calculated and actual risk.

  • Speeds up trade planning and execution.

  • Works with any instrument, broker, or account type.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This is a risk management utility, not an automated trading system.

  • Orders are only placed when you press the Place Order button.

  • Always test on a demo account first to understand how it behaves with your broker’s symbol settings.

🛠️ Customization

Need additional features or specific inputs?
Contact me for custom settings and modifications.

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!




