Slope Ma

This EA identifies market trend direction based on slope detection (e.g., angle or directional movement of price). Upon confirmation, it opens a series of positions in the trend direction. If the market moves against the initial order, the EA places additional trades based on spacing or price deviation, following a controlled multi-order logic.

Key Features:

  • Trend slope detection for entry signals

  • Opens multiple orders based on price movement

  • Designed for EURUSD, optimized on the H1 timeframe

  • Uses Grid/Semi-Martingale logic to manage entries

  • No fixed Stop Loss per order; relies on capital and spacing

  • Fully automated

Usage Recommendations:

  • Minimum capital: 1000–3000 USD

  • Recommended starting lot size: 0.01

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • Best used with: ECN or Raw Spread accounts


