Slope Ma
- Experts
- Vernkham Sorsavanh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA identifies market trend direction based on slope detection (e.g., angle or directional movement of price). Upon confirmation, it opens a series of positions in the trend direction. If the market moves against the initial order, the EA places additional trades based on spacing or price deviation, following a controlled multi-order logic.
Key Features:
-
Trend slope detection for entry signals
-
Opens multiple orders based on price movement
-
Designed for EURUSD, optimized on the H1 timeframe
-
Uses Grid/Semi-Martingale logic to manage entries
-
No fixed Stop Loss per order; relies on capital and spacing
-
Fully automated
Usage Recommendations:
-
Minimum capital: 1000–3000 USD
-
Recommended starting lot size: 0.01
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
-
Best used with: ECN or Raw Spread accounts