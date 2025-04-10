Golden Vista

Introducing the automated trading system dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Golden Vistar is a combination of momentum, volatility models combined with scalper and position management methods to optimize performance and control risks. Users can also set the MA moving average as a trend filter for signals. The EA strategy requires Stop Loss set to a large value to implement position management and cover floating positions.

The EA settings are simple and easy to use. You can start with the default settings (with Gold having 2 digits) and an initial investment balance of 500 USD.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Allow Hedge Trades = True (or False) Take Profit = 500 (points) Stop Loss = 5000 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 50 (points) Max Trades = 15 Use MA Trend Filter = True or False MA Period = 14 MA Method = Simple (SMA) MA Timeframe = M1 Slippage = 10 Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: