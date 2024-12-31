Gold Impulse Trading

Expert Gold Impulse Trading is an automated trading robot for the Gold (XAUUSD) market programmed with advanced proprietary algorithms. The EA applies a Scalper strategy combining position management and risk management to optimize performance and reduce risk. The strategy monitors evolving volatility to search for high probability trading signals. All trades have Stop Loss to protect the account, along with Trailing for optimization.

EA is easy to install and use without complicated file sets. Just install default with Gold 2 digits. EA is suitable for both newbies and experienced traders.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 3.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 600 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 1500 (points)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 50 (points)
 Slippage  = 8
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).

Time frame: M5. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300

If Gold (XAUUSD) has 3 decimal places with the price (ex: 2200.123). You need to change the Take Profit and Trailing values to 10 times the default value (ex: Take Profit = 6000, Trailing = 100 ...), because the pip, point ratio of 2 and 3 decimal places differs by 10 times.


Filtrer:
syokora
903
syokora 2025.01.06 18:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis