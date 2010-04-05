Golden Essence

Expert Golden Essence is an automated trading robot dedicated to the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Programmed with advanced algorithms, the EA analyzes the volatility patterns in the correlation between the average values of popular indicators to determine reliable signals with high probability. Combines scalping and trailing methods for optimal performance. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account.

EA is easy to install and use without complicated file sets. Just install default with Gold 2 digits. EA is suitable for both newbies and experienced traders.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 3.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 500 (points)
 Max Stop Loss  = 500 (points)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 StartTrailing  = 50 (points)
 Model Ratio  = 1.0
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 35 points. Min Balance: $ 300

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has decimal places (like 3300.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

