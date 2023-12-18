Flasher Scalper is an auto-trading Expert Advisor for the Forex market. The EA is programmed with premium algorithms and unique scalper strategies. The EA continuously monitors the market and correlation of currency pairs to compare and find the best trading opportunities.

Flasher Scalper's trading strategy has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to manage risk and optimize performance. EA is suitable for accounts with small balances from 200 USD.

The EA has been optimized and is simple to use. Even if you have no experience, you can simply install the default.

Settings:

Suffix not set if there are no extended characters in name (ex: EURUSD).

If the pair name is in the form EURUSD .x : set Suffix = .x

Strategy = Conservative or A ggressive Max Spread = 25 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 2.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $1,000,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 500 (points) Stop Loss = 1000 (points) Trailing = 8 (points) Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minute) Time End

= 22:30 (hour:minute) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M5. Pairs: forex and gold pairs with low spreads. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).