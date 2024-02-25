Neuralink

4

Expert Advisor Neuralink uses the most advanced and exclusive automated trading algorithms. Trading signals are analyzed from correlated movements of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frames. Combine scalper and Trailing Stop strategies to close positions when profit targets are reached. The EA uses the DCA strategy to manage floating positions.

The EA has been optimized and simple to use. If you do not have experience using EA, you should use the Default Setting with initial capital from $ 400 (with 0.01 lot). The default setting is for EURUSD with no extended characters. If the currency pair name has an extended character, please set the parameter Suffix = extended character.

Settings: 

 Suffix  not set if there are no extended characters in name as EURUSD
 If the pair name is in the form EURUSD.x : set Suffix = .x
 Max Spread      = 25 to 30 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Slippage  = 5
 Trailing  = 6 (points)
 Max Drawdown (%)  = 0 (0 mean No use)
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: EURUSD. Time frame: M5 or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 400

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

This is a complicated strategy with multi-timeframe and multi-currency analysis, so MT4 cannot backtest this strategy exactly. Because MT4 can not simulate multiple time frames and currency pairs at the same time. Therefore, backtest results are often different from live trading results. Backtest results can only show a small part of the signals in 1 time frame and 1 currency pair environment.
Avis 2
PhillipLearner
144
PhillipLearner 2024.09.26 23:17 
 

if you use the max drawdown function around 5% or even less, this bot can do miracles, thank me later. although i would like to see a lot more of the internal parameters opened up for fine tuning. but, it seems good enough to use as it is.

Freeten
446
Freeten 2025.07.18 04:22 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

PhillipLearner
144
PhillipLearner 2024.09.26 23:17 
 

if you use the max drawdown function around 5% or even less, this bot can do miracles, thank me later. although i would like to see a lot more of the internal parameters opened up for fine tuning. but, it seems good enough to use as it is.

