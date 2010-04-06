Session Shade

Session Shade is a lightweight MT4 indicator that visually highlights non-trading hours on your chart by shading the background.
It is designed to help you quickly confirm your time filter window at a glance.

Key Features

  • Shades non-trading hours (NG) on the chart background

  • Keeps trading hours (OK) clean and unshaded

  • Optional Start/End vertical lines for the trading window

  • Optional info panel: server time, TRADING OK/NG status, and next switch countdown

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe (server time based)

How It Works

You define a daily trading window:

  • Trading Start (hour / minute)

  • Trading End (hour / minute)

The indicator shades the remaining time as non-trading hours.

Inputs

  • Enable_Shade

  • Shade_NonTrading_Hours

  • Shade_Trading_Hours (optional)

  • TradingStart_Hour / TradingStart_Minute

  • TradingEnd_Hour / TradingEnd_Minute

  • DaysToDraw_Back

  • Draw_StartEnd_VLines

  • Show_Panel (and panel settings)

  • Colors for shading and lines

Notes

  • Time calculations are based on your broker server time.

  • This indicator does not generate trading signals. It is a visual utility tool only.

Support

If you have questions or suggestions, feel free to leave a comment.


