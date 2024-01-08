GGP Trade Copier MT4

GGP Trade Copier EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system.

Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds.

The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks, and indices and coded in a method that works with all versions of MetaTrader terminals.

Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, the GGP Trade Copier offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs.

Key Features:

Supported versions: All MetaTrader versions support. No matter you are using MT4 or MT5 and what version you are coping from, GGP Trade Copier is the only thing you need that can easily copy trades between different versions of terminal with extremely fast speed.

MT5 ---> MT5

MT4 ---> MT4

MT5 ---> MT4

MT4 ---> MT5

Copy trading: The software can replicate the trading operations of other traders in real-time mode and automatically apply the trading operations to your account.

Risk management: The software supports various risk management strategies such as replication ratios, position size management and limit orders, which can help investors, minimize risks and protect their funds. These customizable settings can be adjusted based on investors' preferences and risk tolerance.

Efficient operation: The software is based on the MetaTrader platform, with the characteristics of efficiency, flexibility, and adaptability. The software supports multiple trading modes, including manual trading, automatic trading, and programmatic trading, to meet the different trading needs of investors.

you must purchase GGP Trade Copier MT5 for copying from/or to MT5 terminals!!

