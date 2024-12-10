Easy Breakout MT5

4.6



After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!  


Easy Breakout MT5 is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it leverages advanced calculations to validate the breakout with precision! When a breakout occurs, you’ll receive instant alerts on your PC, via email, and even directly to your phone!

Key Advantages of Easy Breakout

  • No lag and no repaint: All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals!
  • Breakout Versatility: Breakouts can occur on any timeframe and any symbol, making this indicator highly versatile and reliable!
  • 5 Take Profits based on Fibonacci: Each signal automatically provides 5 different take profits to improve your trading!
  • Automatic Stop Loss: Each stop loss is dynamically calculated based on current market conditions, ensuring optimal risk management!
  • Success Rate:  The dashboard lets you view the success rate of each symbol, giving you valuable insights into the indicator's past performance and reliability!
  • Beautiful UI Design: The dashboard enhances your trading experience with a sleek, intuitive design for effortless navigation and a professional look!
  • Alerts Notification: Get instant alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss levels sent directly to your terminal, phone, or email for seamless trading updates!

Recommendations

Easy Breakout works with any symbol on any timeframe. We personally use this indicator with XAUUSD (gold) on the M1, M5 & M15 timeframes!

Don't miss your chance to elevate your trading game—get Easy Breakout today and start trading with confidence and precision!

Manual Guide: Click here


Avis 9
Boss Army
28
Boss Army 2025.04.09 01:04 
 

I’ve purchased the Easy Breakout indicator for MT5 and I’m very impressed with its accuracy and simplicity. It has significantly helped me identify breakout opportunities more confidently. Great job on developing such a powerful tool! Looking forward to receiving any available bonus or additional tools to further support manual trading and filtering setups on MT5. Thank you!

macirisa _104
111
macirisa _104 2025.02.14 12:04 
 

This is an excellent indicator with very high accuracy. I'm grateful to the developers for this product and their excellent support. Thank you.

STOFX
351
STOFX 2025.01.31 22:58 
 

2nd purchase from Mohammed and both products are incredible

Produits recommandés
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicateurs
Introduction à Smart Engulfing MT5 : Plongez dans le monde du trading raffiné avec Smart Engulfing MT5 - votre indicateur professionnel incontournable pour identifier des motifs d'englobement de premier ordre. Conçu avec précision et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, cet outil est exclusivement élaboré pour les utilisateurs de MetaTrader 5. Découvrez sans effort des opportunités de trading lucratives alors que Smart Engulfing MT5 vous guide avec des alertes, des flèches et trois niveaux distinc
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicateurs
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
Visual Trend Reversals
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicateurs
Visual Trend Reversals — Professional Trend Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Visual Trend Reversals is a modern and efficient indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the timely identification of trend reversal points and analysis of market conditions on any instrument: forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities. The indicator is optimized to improve entry quality, minimize false signals, and maximize clarity for traders of any experience level. Key Advantages of V
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicateurs
ATREND ATREND : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "ATREND" pour la plateforme MT5 est conçu pour fournir aux traders des signaux d'achat et de vente robustes en utilisant une combinaison de méthodologies d'analyse technique. Cet indicateur s'appuie principalement sur la plage vraie moyenne (ATR) pour mesurer la volatilité, ainsi que sur des algorithmes de détection de tendance pour identifier les mouvements potentiels du marché. Laissez un message ap
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicateurs
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicateurs
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Daily Bar Number Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Présentation : Cet indicateur MT5 permet aux traders de suivre facilement le numéro quotidien des bougies. Indicateur Numéro de Bougie Quotidienne pour MT5 L’indicateur Numéro de Bougie Quotidienne affiche le numéro séquentiel de chaque bougie directement sur votre graphique MetaTrader 5. Il aide les traders à suivre le comptage des barres intrajournalières et à analyser facilement les motifs de session. Principales fonctionnalités : Affiche les numéros des bougies sous chaque bougie en temps ré
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicateurs
Les lignes de tendance sont l'outil d'analyse technique le plus essentiel dans le trading forex. Malheureusement, la plupart des commerçants ne les dessinent pas correctement. L'indicateur Automated Trendlines est un outil professionnel pour les traders sérieux qui vous aide à visualiser le mouvement de tendance des marchés. Il existe deux types de lignes de tendance, les lignes de tendance haussières et les lignes de tendance baissières. Dans la tendance haussière, la ligne de tendance du Fo
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Indicateurs
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
Indicateurs
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.18 (22)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicateurs
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicateurs
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision.   Features You’ll Love:   Dynamic Bollinger Bands – track volatility and market direction in real time.   Powerf
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicateurs
Indicateur pour déterminer plat et tendance. Si le prix est inférieur à l'un des deux histogrammes et des deux lignes (rouge et bleu), il s'agit d'une zone de vente. Lors de l'achat de cette version de l'indicateur, version MT4 pour un compte réel et un compte démo - en cadeau (pour recevoir, écrivez-moi un message privé) ! Si le prix est au-dessus de l'un des deux histogrammes et des deux lignes (rouge et bleue), il s'agit d'une zone d'achat. Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pro
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicateurs
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicateurs
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Lunar Reversal Pro
Aruncharan Ganapathy Sivakumar
Indicateurs
Lunar Reversal Pro — Indicateur de Synchronisation du Marché Basé sur les Phases Lunaires Créé par : Aruncharan / LunarFX Labs Un outil destiné aux traders qui comprennent comment les cycles lunaires influencent le sentiment du marché . Le rythme gravitationnel de la Lune affecte non seulement les cycles naturels, mais aussi les émotions humaines, la liquidité et la volatilité des instruments financiers . Ceux qui savent aligner leurs décisions de trading sur ces cycles peuvent identifier les
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicateurs
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'un scanner multi-symboles et multi-unités de temps pour notre indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows . Avec les paramètres par défaut, il analyse les signaux d'achat/vente sur 28 paires de devises et 9 unités de temps simultanément .  Fonctionnalités Peut analyser 252* combinaisons de symboles et d’unités de temps depuis un seul graphique. Ouvrez le graphique du signal avec un modèle prédéfini en un seul clic.  Déplacement facile du panneau n’importe où sur le graphique par glisser-déposer.
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicateurs
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (71)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (44)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicateurs
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
Achetez TREND PRO maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de tendance avancé Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en d
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (23)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (18)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Achetez RFI LEVELS maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de niveaux avancés Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 Fonctions principales : Affiche les zones actives des vendeurs et des acheteurs ! L'indicateur affiche tous les niveaux/zones de première impulsion corrects pour les achats et les ventes. Lorsque ces niveaux/zones sont activés, là où commence la recherche de points d'entrée, ils changent de couleur et
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
Indicateurs
Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) representation with an advanced aggressive scoring system. Built using proven Professional Orderflow Platform methodology, this indicator provides traders with deep insights into market microstructure and volume dynamics. Key Features Professional Orderflow CDV Implementation Authentic Professional Orderflow Platform delta multiplier calculation methodolo
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
Indicateurs
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Gold Trend 5
Sergei Linskii
3.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Gold Trend - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = histogramme rouge + pointeur SHORT rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction + flèche rouge indiquant la direction de la tendance. - Pour l'ACHETER = histogramme bleu + pointeur LONG bleu + flèche de signalisation aqua dans la
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicateurs
Obtenez l’indicateur AUX GRATUIT et le support EA   Téléchargement direct — Cliquez ici [ D.I.C.E ] Divergence in Chaos Environment est un outil MT5 spécialisé conçu pour les traders appliquant la théorie des vagues d’Elliott dans le cadre des techniques de Trading Chaos. Il identifie les divergences cachées et régulières du prix, synchronisées avec l’environnement de marché chaotique décrit par Bill Williams. Caractéristiques clés Divergence alignée sur les vagues d’Elliott : détecte les diver
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
Royal Wave Pro M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicateurs
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Plus de l'auteur
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Lux Trend
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
EA Iron Machine
Mohamed Hassan
4.85 (20)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Live Signal: Click here EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the mo
Trend Punch
Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you
EA Top G
Mohamed Hassan
4.66 (32)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impress
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.71 (14)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones.
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.24 (21)
Indicateurs
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Elliot Wave Impulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
Fx Kenji
Mohamed Hassan
5 (5)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000
MBFX Timing
Mohamed Hassan
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Rel
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
Indicateurs
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Indicateurs
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
Bull versus Bear
Mohamed Hassan
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confiden
EA Interceptor
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here EA Interceptor  is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted. It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024!  There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from  2010 to 2024 without failing. That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able t
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ?
Trend Swing
Mohamed Hassan
4.55 (11)
Indicateurs
Achetez Trend Swing et vous pourriez obtenir un autre indicateur appelé Analyse du Marché GRATUITEMENT en tant que BONUS ! Contactez-nous en privé pour obtenir vos instructions privées et votre BONUS ! PROMO : $49 pendant 48 heures pour célébrer la sortie officielle ! Le prix suivant est de $89. (se termine le jeudi 11 à 23h59 heure E.T) Trend Swing est un indicateur professionnel développé à partir de zéro par notre équipe interne. Cet indicateur est très sophistiqué car vous pouvez voir
Filtrer:
220072256
4636
220072256 2025.09.15 21:30 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Chua Wee Kiat
2911
Chua Wee Kiat 2025.05.24 22:15 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Boss Army
28
Boss Army 2025.04.09 01:04 
 

I’ve purchased the Easy Breakout indicator for MT5 and I’m very impressed with its accuracy and simplicity. It has significantly helped me identify breakout opportunities more confidently. Great job on developing such a powerful tool! Looking forward to receiving any available bonus or additional tools to further support manual trading and filtering setups on MT5. Thank you!

Spark690
271
Spark690 2025.03.25 15:44 
 

много ложных сигналов.

Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
795
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2025.03.23 08:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

macirisa _104
111
macirisa _104 2025.02.14 12:04 
 

This is an excellent indicator with very high accuracy. I'm grateful to the developers for this product and their excellent support. Thank you.

Mohamed Hassan
29659
Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2025.02.14 19:38
Thank you so much my friend for your feedback regarding Easy Breakout!
STOFX
351
STOFX 2025.01.31 22:58 
 

2nd purchase from Mohammed and both products are incredible

Mohamed Hassan
29659
Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2025.02.09 18:19
Thank you so much my friend for your feedback!
Aktals
213
Aktals 2025.01.16 08:27 
 

Its a very good indicator

Mohamed Hassan
29659
Réponse du développeur Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.31 22:59
Thank you so much for your feedback! I highly appreciate it :)
Agbakeleke Idowu
719
Agbakeleke Idowu 2025.01.07 01:30 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis