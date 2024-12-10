





Easy Breakout MT5 is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it leverages advanced calculations to validate the breakout with precision! When a breakout occurs, you’ll receive instant alerts on your PC, via email, and even directly to your phone!



Key Advantages of Easy Breakout

No lag and no repaint: All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals!

Breakout Versatility: Breakouts can occur on any timeframe and any symbol, making this indicator highly versatile and reliable!

5 Take Profits based on Fibonacci: Each signal automatically provides 5 different take profits to improve your trading!

Automatic Stop Loss: Each stop loss is dynamically calculated based on current market conditions, ensuring optimal risk management!

Success Rate: The dashboard lets you view the success rate of each symbol, giving you valuable insights into the indicator's past performance and reliability!

Beautiful UI Design: The dashboard enhances your trading experience with a sleek, intuitive design for effortless navigation and a professional look!

Alerts Notification: Get instant alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss levels sent directly to your terminal, phone, or email for seamless trading updates!





Recommendations

Manual Guide: Click here

