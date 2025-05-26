Next Big Thing SMC based trend EA mt5

These values are set according to a broker that is working based on UTC+3 time zone.

convert these for <your brokers time zone>

SundayOpenHour = 0;

NewYorkCloseHour = 22;

NewYorkFridayCloseHour = 21;

AsianPivotHour = 23;

LondonPivotHour = 6;

NewYorkPivotHour = 13;