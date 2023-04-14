VWAP Bands WTC

Check My Product





Contact me to discover all my services





The VWAP Volume weighted Average Price Bands indicator is similar to the Moving Averages and Bollinger bands. In this indicator, more weight is given to the volume.

The indicator provides great insight on support and resistance levels in the chart. Moreover, the indicator shows the fair value of a trading instrument.

Thus, enabling forex traders to identify great trading opportunities to BUY LOW and SELL HIGH.

Forex traders can combine the understanding of fair value price with price action. And find out the best possible entry price using the extreme bands.

The identification of fair value price itself is crucial for the success of any trader.

The above EURUSD H1 chart shows the VWAP bands in action. The Middle line is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the trading instrument.

And the upper and lower bands are formed by calculating the standard deviation from the midline. Price value at the midline is the fair value price of the trading instrument.

The best entry price is to BUY at the extreme lower band on, and oppositely the best SELL price is at the extreme upper band.

Traders can hold the position and exit upon an opposite signal. However, Forex traders should focus on the price action around the lower and upper bands and confirm the trading signals from the VWAP.

New traders can benefit from understanding the fair value of any trading instrument and BUY LOW and SELL HIGH.

On the other hand, Advanced traders can apply the VWAP Bands Metatrader Indicator to multiple time frames and use a TOP-DOWN approach.

Also, by understanding and comparing the indicator values and the position of the Upper and Lower bands, forex traders can plan and execute trades.





--SETTINGS-