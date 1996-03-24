Smt correlation pair divergence ict mmxm mt5

Pair correlation divergence.

  • Define your pair in indicator setting with this format : SYMBOL1:SYMBOL2,SYMBOL3:SYMBOL4
  • Already Defined Symbols : EURUSD:GBPUSD,AUDUSD:NZDUSD,USDCHF:EURUSD,USDCAD:Crude,XAUUSD:AUDUSD
  • Symbol name should match the exact case as you see it in left panel where all symbols are listed.


CAUTION : If you drag any symbol on screen and indicator doesn't paint(live mode, not strategy tester) then just 

  • Right click-> indicators list-> select divergence indicator-> edit-> ok-> close
  • -or
  • Load that other symbol on the same chart with the same timeframe. Metatrader platform needs that data to be loaded before it can access it.
  • Sometime4s MT5 lags while loading one symbols data on another symbols chart.

Feedback is appreciated, it helps me add more and more value to peoples lives.

Thank you :)


