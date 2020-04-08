Way of the Turtle with AI trained module

3 Trading Strategies to Exploit Market Structure (Without Overcomplicating It)

Trading isn’t about predicting the future—it’s about spotting patterns, managing risk, and acting when odds favor you. Below are two timeless strategies (and one hybrid) that align with how markets actually move, not how we wish they would.

Some of the strategies you can trade with the indicator

[Note]

Higher timeframe should be 15x of the lower timeframe, for eg. htf 15min, ltf 1min.

1. The Breakout Trap: Trade False Moves with Precision

What it is: Most breakouts fail. This strategy lets you gain when they do.
How it works:

  • Spot Key Levels: On your higher timeframe (e.g., 2-hour), identify obvious swing highs/lows.

  • Wait for the Fakeout: Price breaks the level on the lower timeframe (e.g., 5-minute), then snaps back.

  • Enter on Confirmation: When price closes back inside the range, trade in the direction of the HTF trend.
    Why it works: Markets often “liquidity grab” before reversing. You’re trading the trap.


2. The Retest Playbook: Patience Pays

What it is: Price breaks a level, retests it, then continues. Classic institutional behavior.
How it works:

  • Breakout First: Price closes strongly beyond a HTF level (e.g., a 4-hour resistance).

  • Wait for Pullback: Let price retrace to the breakout level (now support/resistance).

  • Enter on Rejection: When price bounces off the retest, ride the continuation.
    Why it works: Big players waits for confirmation before piling in.


3. Hybrid Strategy: Structure Shifts

What it is: A blend of breakout/retest, focusing on momentum confirmation.
How it works:

  • HTF Trend: Only trade in the direction of the higher timeframe.

  • LTF Signal: After a false breakout, price must form a new swing high/low outside the old range.

  • 1:3 Rule: Target triple your risk. No exceptions.


The Tool That Maps Market Structure

Manually tracking swing highs/lows across timeframes is tedious. This automates this:

  • No Pivot Hocus-Pocus: It plots key levels based on pure price closes, not arbitrary formulas.

  • Multi-Timeframe Overlays: Add it to your chart multiple times (e.g., 2-hour + 15-minute) to see HTF levels and LTF shifts simultaneously.

  • Visual Clarity: Flags structural breaks (like new swing highs/lows) so you act fast.

Final Rule: Trade Like a Sniper

These strategies work because they’re reactive, not predictive. Let the market show its hand first. Tools like the Market Structure Indicator help cut screen time, but discipline is still king.

If you’re ready to simplify, this is the indicator. It’s built for traders who value price action—not promises.

Now go find those levels. And let the market’s traps fund your next win.

Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul 


My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$




