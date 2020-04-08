Perfect Structure V3 with ICT Rules

Here is the V3 of perfect market structure.

Whats new?

  1. Coded based on ICT rules.
  2. No more trend confusions...-- Added labels to show current trend
  3. No more timeframe juggling and missing out important points, -- Now You can add indicator multiple times to mark multi timeframe market structure on the same chart window( 1D market structure on 4H or may be 4H market structure on 15 min timeframe and more.....)
  4. No more waiting in large range as sometimes market makes huge ranges and starts making important market structure inside it. -- Extra added detailed market structure markings inside a large range( means V2 is added as a sub functionality so you don't have to wait when stuck in a large range).
  5. working in alerts and adding alerts for everything in the same indicator and you will get its update for free.

We fail because either we miss out on opportunities or we wrongfully identify direction of the market, this indicator will solve both problems.

 

Strategy? Why not! check out comment, I have linked the manual!

[Take at least 20 backward and forward test trades before you declare the strategy not working.]


Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value.

- Rahul 


My other indicators you may like

[I have been trading forex for last 6 years and i publish every indicator that i build for my personal use so everyone can benefit]

Advanced SMC indicator 38$

Advanced Multi SMT pair divergence indicator 38$

Advanced internal/external structure detections 38$




