KazePro
- Experts
- Yury Emeliyanov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 7
🌀 KazePro — Japanese Precision in Forex Trading
KazePro is a modern Expert Advisor designed for stable growth of small deposits with controlled risk.
It combines speed, accuracy, and disciplined money management — bringing the spirit of Japanese precision into Forex trading.
The algorithm focuses on clean entry points and time-based logic, opening trades only when the market shows strong reversal or impulse potential.
📈 Key Features
-
Works best on pairs with the Japanese Yen (JPY)
-
Optimized for M15 – H1 timeframes
-
Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss
-
No Martingale, no averaging
-
Smart risk management (3% of equity per trade)
-
Easy to use — no constant monitoring required
📊 Backtest Results (EUR/JPY M15, 2020–2025)
-
Initial Deposit: $100
-
Net Profit: $297,490
-
Profit Factor: 1.85
-
Winning Trades: 72.68%
-
Max Drawdown: 19.26%
-
Total Trades: 604
💡 Recommendations
-
Symbols: all JPY pairs (EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, etc.)
-
Timeframe: M15 – H1
-
Settings: Default
-
Minimum Deposit: from $100
-
Broker: low or fixed spread recommended
KazePro combines Japanese precision and trading discipline with a powerful, adaptive algorithm.
Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who value steady growth with moderate risk.
