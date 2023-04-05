Magical Scalper EA
- Experts
- Muhammad Nouman
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Magical Scalper EA is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit
Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Solid backtest and live performance
- Very easy to use
SETTINGS
- Pair - ANY.
- Timeframe- ANY
- I have tested GBPUSD and set default value accordingly
- You can backtest by changing value of (Takeprofit/dblots/multiplier) for other pairs
- Minimum deposit: $5000 (use cent/mini/micro account for low balance)
NOTE:
Before you buy an advisor, be aware of the potential risks. Test results in the past cannot guarantee them in the future.
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
PS : INBOX ME IF YOU HAVE ANY QUERIES
