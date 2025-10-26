KazePro

🌀 KazePro — Japanese Precision in Forex Trading

KazePro is a modern Expert Advisor designed for stable growth of small deposits with controlled risk.
It combines speed, accuracy, and disciplined money management — bringing the spirit of Japanese precision into Forex trading.

The algorithm focuses on clean entry points and time-based logic, opening trades only when the market shows strong reversal or impulse potential.

📈 Key Features

  • Works best on pairs with the Japanese Yen (JPY)

  • Optimized for M15 – H1 timeframes

  • Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, no averaging

  • Smart risk management (3% of equity per trade)

  • Easy to use — no constant monitoring required

📊 Backtest Results (EUR/JPY M15, 2020–2025)

  • Initial Deposit: $100

  • Net Profit: $297,490

  • Profit Factor: 1.85

  • Winning Trades: 72.68%

  • Max Drawdown: 19.26%

  • Total Trades: 604

💡 Recommendations

  • Symbols: all JPY pairs (EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, etc.)

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1

  • Settings: Default

  • Minimum Deposit: from $100

  • Broker: low or fixed spread recommended

KazePro combines Japanese precision and trading discipline with a powerful, adaptive algorithm.
Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who value steady growth with moderate risk.

🔗 Other products by the author: link to products


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Temel amaç: "Pin Çubukları", finansal piyasa grafiklerindeki pin çubuklarını otomatik olarak algılamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bir pim çubuğu, karakteristik bir gövdeye ve uzun bir kuyruğa sahip, bir trendin tersine çevrilmesini veya düzeltilmesini işaret edebilen bir mumdur. Nasıl çalışır: Gösterge, grafikteki her mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesinin, kuyruğunun ve burnunun boyutunu belirler. Önceden tanımlanmış parametrelere karşılık gelen bir pim çubuğu algılandığında, gösterge, pim çubuğunun y
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
PPR ve Engulfing , MetaTrader 4 (MT4) ticaret platformunda "PPR" ve "Engulfing" desenlerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış benzersiz bir teknik göstergedir. Bu desenler, potansiyel trend dönüşlerini veya devamlarını gösterebilir ve traderlara piyasaya giriş ve çıkış için değerli sinyaller sağlar. Temel Özellikler: Otomatik Desen Tespiti : Göstergesi, PPR ve Engulfing desenlerini otomatik olarak tanımlar ve grafikte oklarla işaretler. Görsel Sinyaller : Yukarıya doğru yeşil oklar alım noktalarını, a
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
Fakey Detector
Yury Emeliyanov
Göstergeler
Fakey Detector — False Breakout (Fakey) Indicator Fakey Detector is an indicator that automatically detects the classic Fakey pattern (false breakout of an inside bar) from Price Action and displays it on the chart using an arrow and breakout level. How it works: The Fakey pattern consists of three candles: Mother Bar — the largest by range Inside Bar — fully contained within the Mother Bar's range Fakey Candle — breaks out (up or down), but then closes back inside the range The indicator
FREE
Three Bar Reversal
Yury Emeliyanov
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Three Bar Reversal (MT4) — free indicator Three Bar Reversal is a simple and effective MetaTrader 4 indicator that detects the classic three-bar reversal candlestick pattern with additional filtering based on ATR and candle body sizes. Arrows are displayed on the last closed candle of the pattern, and push notifications are also sent. An automated trading robot Three Bar Reversal EA has been developed based on this indicator. The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes but pe
FREE
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Göstergeler
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
FREE
Inside Bar PA
Yury Emeliyanov
Göstergeler
"Inside Bar PA" is a technical indicator designed to determine the inner bars on the chart. An internal bar is a bar or candle, the maximum and minimum of which are completely contained in the previous bar. This may signal a potential reversal or continuation of the trend, depending on the context. Features: Automatic detection of internal bars. Visual marking of internal bars with arrows on the chart. The ability to adjust the distance of the mark from the bar. How to use: Attach the indicato
FREE
Kalvion
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is primarily designed for boosting small deposits. In backtesting from 2020 to 2025, it showed an impressive result: starting from an initial deposit of just $100, the balance grew to $308,351 . The "Kalvion" EA delivers excellent performance on currency pairs with the Japanese Yen (JPY) and works stably on timeframes from M15 to H1 . Its algorithm is based on the Top Bottom Price and Bollinger Bands indicators. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit , with a
Sakaar
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sakaar Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M30) Sakaar is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. The advisor’s algorithm is based on a combination of three technical indicators: Top Bottom Price ATR MA Oscillator Previous High Low The EA uses a reliable risk management system: every trade includes a stop loss and take profit, and position sizing is based on a percentage lot model , allowing the system to adapt to the current balance and scale tra
R2d2
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
R2d2 The R2D2 expert Advisor trades based on the Percent BB and Steady Bands indicator. Currency pairs: EURUSD , Timeframe: M15 .(Recommended) GBPUSD, USD/CHF, USD / CAD, EUR/JPY, EUR / GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Timeframe M15 (in some cases M30) Test from 14.04.2018 to 14.04.2020 from $ 100 to $ 90,000. See the screenshot below. Opening (input Signal) The R2D2 expert Advisor opens a new long or short position at the beginning of the day, when all the logical conditions of the Percent B
Eur Gbp M15
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is designed primarily for the EUR/GBP pair M15 timeframe, but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. In the adviser parameters, you can change the % of risk per trade. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Ross hook. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met. Below are screenshots of testing for the last  3 years. Initial balan
C3PO for GbpUsd
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is designed primarily for the GBP / USD pair with the M15 timeframe , but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. You can change the lot size in the adviser parameters. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Donchian Channel. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met. Below are screenshots of testing since 2018. Initial balance
Imba
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
"IMBA"  is a trading robot for the trading on forex. The EA analyzes the market using several indicators (Persistent BB, Steady Bands). Opens and closes trades on indicators, but sometimes on Stop Loss or Take Profit. It doesn't open many deals, but it compensates for this with the quality of the deals. There is no point in telling too much, just download the Demo version and test it. Others Product:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Recommendations: Symbol EURUSD Time
EMYR Stochastics
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair . The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics" Default testing parameters Initial balance = $10,000 Net profit = $27,300 Profitable trades = 99% Drawdown = 38% Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Before using it on a real acc
Pand0ra EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert Advisor is primarily intended for dispersing small deposits. For example, in testing since 2017, the EA increased its balance from 100 $   to 6 514 361 $ The "Pand0ra EA" expert Advisor is perfect for the "EUR/GBP M30" pair. It uses only two indicators "Previous High Low" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%) also, the va
Royal Pro
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
By default, the EA parameters allow trading on the   EUR/JPY M30 pair.   For the test from 2017.01.07 - 2021.01.07   from 100   $   to 1 957 164   $   see below. The EA uses three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator,   Donchian Channel , Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. The lot size is specified as a percentage of the account balance (by default, 5% and a limit of 100 lots is specified). Default testing parameters Initial balance = 100  $ Net profit
Ord Mantell
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Suitable currency pairs: EUR/JPY H1 (there will be sets with settings for other currency pairs in the discussions) Indicators used: "ATR MA Oscillator", "Entry Time", "Top Bottom Price" and "Previous High Low" Default lot size = 5% Other Products:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Test results since 2017 for the EUR/JPY H1 pair Initial balance = 500  $ Net profit = 2,372,808  $ Profitability = 4.07 Profitable trades = 84% Drawdown = 7% Recommendation: use an account wi
Barracuda EA
Yury Emeliyanov
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is the percentage of profitable trades, which is 70% in testing over the past 5 years. The EA is primarily designed for the EUR/GBP M15 pair, but it can also be used on other currency pairs if the EA is pre-optimized. The EA uses several indicators, the main one of which is the "Donchian Channel". Look at the test results over the past 5 years. Default testing parameters Initial balance = 500 $ Net profit = 8,431 $ Profitable trades = 70% Drawdown = 17%
Temeria
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Temeria" -   Forex Expert Advisor for dispersal of small deposits Statistics after testing in MT4 (EURGBP M30, 2018 - 2023) Initial balance: $10,000 Net profit: $240,900 Maximum drawdown: 2.11% Profitability: 3.74 Description: The Temeria Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the rapid acceleration of small deposits, providing a high level of profit. It is based on several indicators that ensure effective trading. The results of testing over the past five years indicate its stable perfo
C3PO v2
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Danışman, EUR/GBP döviz çifti üzerinde M30 zaman diliminde ticaret yapmak için tasarlanmıştır, ancak temel paritelerde minimal riskle önceden test edilerek de kullanılabilir. Danışman ayarlarında, lot boyutunu ayarlama imkânı sunulmuş olup, bu da kullanıcının bireysel tercihlerine göre özelleştirilebilir. Ana Özellikler: Steady Bands ve Bollinger Bands göstergeleri ile birlikte diğer ticaret sistemi unsurlarına dayalı olarak çalışır. İşlemler, yalnızca tüm göstergeler tarafından belirlenen krite
Roobi
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özel Teklif: İlk 10 alıcı için özel indirimli fiyat uygulanır, ardından fiyat artacaktır. Bu, danışmanı indirimli fiyata satın almak için benzersiz bir fırsattır. Roobi Danışmanı , son 5 yılda yapılan testlerde %73 kazanç oranına ulaşmıştır. Özellikle EUR/GBP M30 döviz çifti için tasarlanmış olup, parametre optimizasyonu ile diğer döviz çiftlerine de uyarlanabilir. İşleyişi, Steady Bands ve Moving Average gibi güçlü göstergelere dayanır ve doğru giriş-çıkış sinyalleri sağlar. 2020 yılından bu ya
Pinok
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pinok , EURGBP (M30) için geliştirilmiş bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Önceki mumun aşırılıklarının kırılması ve ATR MA Osilatörü filtresi esas alınarak çalışır. Belirli bir ticaret zaman aralığında sabit stop-loss ve take-profit ile işlem yapar. Mantık Alış girişi: Açılış fiyatı, önceki mumun en düşük seviyesinden düşükse ve ATR MA Osilatörü sıfırın altındaysa. Satış girişi: Açılış fiyatı, önceki mumun en yüksek seviyesinden yüksekse ve ATR MA Osilatörü sıfırın altındaysa. Çıkış: Sabit take-profit (
Three Bar Reversal EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Three Bar Reversal Expert Advisor An automated trading robot based on the classic Three Bar Reversal pattern. Optimized for the D1 timeframe , where signals are more stable and statistically reliable. ️ Features: Strategy based on a 3-bar reversal pattern with impulse strength filtering Customizable risk/reward ratio ( RiskRewardRatio ) Limit on the number of simultaneous trades ( MaxOrders ) Suitable for all instruments with strong volatility Backtest Results (EURUSD, D1, 2010–2025): N
Railway Tracks EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio. Trading Logic: BUY : after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one. SELL : after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one. SL : placed beyond the extreme of the
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt