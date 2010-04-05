🤖 Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern

Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio.

🔍 Trading Logic:

BUY : after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one.

SELL : after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one.

SL : placed beyond the extreme of the two candles.

TP : 2× SL (adjustable).

Opens one trade per unique signal, even if previous trades are still active.

⚙️ Key Inputs:

LotSize — position size

MinBodySizePoints — minimum candle body size

MaxBodyDiffPercent — maximum allowed body size difference

MaxShadowToBodyRatio — shadow-to-body ratio filter

RiskRewardRatio — TP/SL ratio

📊 Backtest Results on EURUSD (H1):

Period: 2015.01.15 – 2025.07.26

Settings:

LotSize=0.1 , MinBodySizePoints=173 , MaxBodyDiffPercent=24 , MaxShadowToBodyRatio=3.6 , RiskRewardRatio=1.4

Performance Summary:

💰 Net Profit: +2256.32 USD

📈 Total Trades: 270

✅ Winning Trades: 136 (50.37%)

📉 Relative Drawdown: 3.21%

📊 Modeling Quality: 90% (every tick)

See attached screenshots for equity curve and full report.

📎 Free Indicator:

Use our free Railway Tracks Indicator for manual trading and visual confirmation:

👉 Download Railway Tracks Indicator (Free)



