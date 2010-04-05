Railway Tracks EA
- Experts
- Yury Emeliyanov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
🤖 Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern
Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio.
🔍 Trading Logic:
-
BUY: after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one.
-
SELL: after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one.
-
SL: placed beyond the extreme of the two candles.
-
TP: 2× SL (adjustable).
-
Opens one trade per unique signal, even if previous trades are still active.
⚙️ Key Inputs:
-
LotSize — position size
-
MinBodySizePoints — minimum candle body size
-
MaxBodyDiffPercent — maximum allowed body size difference
-
MaxShadowToBodyRatio — shadow-to-body ratio filter
-
RiskRewardRatio — TP/SL ratio
📊 Backtest Results on EURUSD (H1):
Period: 2015.01.15 – 2025.07.26
Settings:
LotSize=0.1 , MinBodySizePoints=173 , MaxBodyDiffPercent=24 , MaxShadowToBodyRatio=3.6 , RiskRewardRatio=1.4
Performance Summary:
-
💰 Net Profit: +2256.32 USD
-
📈 Total Trades: 270
-
✅ Winning Trades: 136 (50.37%)
-
📉 Relative Drawdown: 3.21%
-
📊 Modeling Quality: 90% (every tick)
See attached screenshots for equity curve and full report.
📎 Free Indicator:
Use our free Railway Tracks Indicator for manual trading and visual confirmation:
👉 Download Railway Tracks Indicator (Free)