Railway Tracks Pattern

📌 Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator

Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift.

📋 How it works:

  • The first candle is strong and directional.

  • The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size.

  • Both candles have small shadows (wicks).

  • The indicator draws:

    • 🔵 Up arrow under bullish pattern (potential upward reversal).

    • 🔴 Down arrow above bearish pattern (potential downward reversal).

⚙️ Configurable Parameters:

Parameter Description
MinBodySizePoints Minimum candle body size in points.
MaxBodyDiffPercent Max allowed body size difference between candles.
MaxShadowToBodyRatio Max allowed wick-to-body ratio.
ArrowOffsetPoints Vertical distance from candle to arrow.

📈 Usage:

Perfect for manual trading and strategy integration. Works on any symbol and timeframe.

🤖 Automated Trading — Railway Tracks EA:

For full automation of this strategy, use the dedicated expert advisor:
👉 Go to Railway Tracks EA

