Three Bar Reversal EA
- Experts
- Yury Emeliyanov
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
📌 Three Bar Reversal Expert Advisor
An automated trading robot based on the classic Three Bar Reversal pattern.
Optimized for the D1 timeframe, where signals are more stable and statistically reliable.
⚙️ Features:
-
Strategy based on a 3-bar reversal pattern with impulse strength filtering
-
Customizable risk/reward ratio ( RiskRewardRatio )
-
Limit on the number of simultaneous trades ( MaxOrders )
-
Suitable for all instruments with strong volatility
📈 Backtest Results (EURUSD, D1, 2010–2025):
-
✅ Net Profit: $3,184
-
✅ Profitability: 1.36
-
✅ Winning Trades: 72%
-
✅ Max Drawdown: 7.33%
-
✅ Total Trades: 222
-
✅ Stable equity curve with low risk
📥 Free Indicator:
You can download and use the Three Bar Reversal pattern indicator separately, fully compatible with this EA:
🔗 Three Bar Reversal Indicator (Free)
🔍 Recommendations:
-
Timeframe: D1
-
Important: Before live trading, it is strongly recommended to run your own backtests in the Strategy Tester using your preferred instruments and settings.