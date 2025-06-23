📘 Three Bar Reversal (MT4) — free indicator

Three Bar Reversal is a simple and effective MetaTrader 4 indicator that detects the classic three-bar reversal candlestick pattern with additional filtering based on ATR and candle body sizes.

Arrows are displayed on the last closed candle of the pattern, and push notifications are also sent.

📌 An automated trading robot Three Bar Reversal EA has been developed based on this indicator.

The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes but performs especially well on H1–H4 and higher.

⚙ Parameters:



ArrowShiftPoints — arrow offset from the candle

MinFirstCandleBody — minimum % body size of the first candle

MaxSecondCandleBody — maximum % body size of the second candle

MinPriceActionATR — minimum strength of the first candle’s movement (in ATR)

UseClassicalBreak — choose between classical or soft confirmation logic

✅ Features:



No repainting

Signal filtering by ATR and candle size

Push notifications with anti-duplicate protection

Suitable for price action analysis and strategies

🔗 Related Expert Advisor: Three Bar Reversal Expert Advisor