🌀 KazePro — Japanese Precision in Forex Trading

KazePro is a modern Expert Advisor designed for stable growth of small deposits with controlled risk.

It combines speed, accuracy, and disciplined money management — bringing the spirit of Japanese precision into Forex trading.

The algorithm focuses on clean entry points and time-based logic, opening trades only when the market shows strong reversal or impulse potential.

📈 Key Features

Works best on pairs with the Japanese Yen ( JPY )

Optimized for M15 – H1 timeframes

Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss

No Martingale, no averaging

Smart risk management ( 3% of equity per trade )

Easy to use — no constant monitoring required

📊 Backtest Results (EUR/JPY M15, 2020–2025)

Initial Deposit: $100

Net Profit: $297,490

Profit Factor: 1.85

Winning Trades: 72.68%

Max Drawdown: 19.26%

Total Trades: 604

💡 Recommendations

Symbols: all JPY pairs (EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, etc.)

Timeframe: M15 – H1

Settings: Default

Minimum Deposit: from $100

Broker: low or fixed spread recommended

KazePro combines Japanese precision and trading discipline with a powerful, adaptive algorithm.

Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who value steady growth with moderate risk.

🔗 Other products by the author: link to products