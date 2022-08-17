Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor designed to enter the market at high-probability moments of short-term reversal toward overbought or oversold zones—while still following the direction of the main trend.

The robot uses a grid hedging system. This EA does not use martingale.

It’s a straightforward yet powerful tool that relies on two RSI indicators to generate entry signals. It also includes a trend filter to identify optimal market conditions for trading.

👉 MT5 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99073

✅ Key Inputs:

Max Drawdown Percentage – If the current floating drawdown exceeds the specified percentage, the EA will close all positions and remain locked for 72 hours or until manually reloaded by the user.

Max Spread – Spread filter to avoid trading under poor market conditions. (Set this according to your broker’s instrument properties. If the max spread is too low, the EA may not open trades.)

Volume – Defines the base lot size. For example, with Volume = 0.01, the EA will use 0.01 lots per X amount of balance (set in LotStep).

LotStep – Defines the lot scaling. For example, Volume = 0.01 and LotStep = 250 means: 0.01 lots per every $250 in the account.

Grid Step – Distance in points between grid entries against the trend.

GridTPmin – Minimum number of points required to close orders with profit.

Main RSI Timeframe (PpalTF) – Timeframe for the main RSI indicator.

Main RSI Period (PpalPeriod) – Period for the main RSI.

Main RSI Level (PpalLevel) – Entry level for the main RSI.

Use Overbought/Oversold Filter – True or False. (Setting to True will reduce the number of trades but also reduce drawdown.)

Secondary RSI Timeframe (SecTF) – Timeframe for the secondary RSI.

Secondary RSI Period (SecPeriod) – Period for the secondary RSI.

Secondary RSI Level (SecLevel) – Entry level for the secondary RSI.

SMART TREND Filter – Select True or False to enable or disable the built-in trend filter. (Recommended = True)

Recommended setup 1: SetH1v1 with GBPUSD, CHFJPY, AUDUSD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, USDCHF. mínimum capital 1000 USD and Max DD=20%

DISCLAIMER: Trading always involves risk, and no strategy can guarantee profits at all times. This Expert Advisor is a professional tool designed to support your trading, but you should only trade with capital you are comfortable risking. The default settings are provided as a starting point and may not suit all trading styles or market conditions. It is recommended that you test and adjust the parameters according to your own needs. The author cannot guarantee specific results, and by using this Expert Advisor you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.











