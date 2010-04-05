LevelGuard Smart SMA EA

LevelGuard SmartSMA

Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision

LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease.

How It Works

  1. Core Strategy:

    • Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line.
    • Additional SMAs (optional) provide stronger confirmation zones.

  2. Smart Entry Rules:

    • Buy Signal: Detects when price bounces off the SMA, confirming support.
    • Sell Signal: Spots price rejecting the SMA, confirming resistance.
    • Optional candlestick confirmation (e.g., pin bar, engulfing) enhances accuracy.

  3. Precise Exits:

    • Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on recent swing highs/lows for optimized risk management.

Customizable to Fit Your Style

  • Adjust SMA periods to match market dynamics.
  • Add filters like Bollinger Bands or oscillators for enhanced precision.
  • Works seamlessly across all markets and timeframes—perfect for trending and volatile assets!

Why Choose LevelGuard SmartSMA?

  • Intuitive, automated, and easy to use.
  • Enhances your trading with proven support/resistance logic.
  • Fully customizable for traders of all experience levels.

Priced at just $65—a small investment for smarter trading.

Visit our website to check out other powerful EAs like ReversePro SmartSMA. Take the next step in your trading journey today!


