Basic SMA Price Cross EA

About the Basic SMA Price Cross EA
The Basic SMA Price Cross EA brings simplicity and precision to your trading with the classic SMA crossover strategy. It automatically detects buy and sell signals based on price crossings above or below the Simple Moving Average, eliminating emotional trading and optimizing decision-making.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Parameters – Adjust the SMA period, price type (close, high/low), and choose your preferred crossover logic for full control.
  • Money Management Options – Set lot sizes, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to match your risk tolerance and goals.
  • Clear Signal Visualization – The EA displays intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on the chart, ensuring you stay informed.
  • High/Low Sensitivity – Optionally enhance entry points by incorporating high/low prices for crossover signals.
  • Optimized for Efficiency – Works seamlessly on all major currency pairs and timeframes, ensuring compatibility with your trading style.
  • Error-Handling and Validation – Includes robust mechanisms to ensure proper volume, SL/TP levels, and sufficient account margin for every trade.

Why Choose This EA?
This EA simplifies trading, reduces screen time, and provides reliable automation for traders who want a straightforward yet powerful tool. Perfect for those who value simplicity without compromising on results.

