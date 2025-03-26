Stonks Go Up

5

More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades.

Setup:

  • Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe
    Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe.
  • Add Symbols in the Settings
    Make it personal by selecting stocks you like! Enter the ticker names in uppercase without spaces, separated by commas. Example:
    AAPL.NAS,TSLA.NAS,MSFT.NAS,AMZN.NAS,GOOGL.NAS,NVDA.NAS,META.NAS,NFLX.NAS,PEP.NAS,PFE.NAS
  • Adjust Risk
  • Backtest and Find the Best StocksSit Back and Diversify your portfolio effortlessly!



Signal (Normal Risk) combined with my upcoming EA!


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322075?source=Site+Signals+MT5+Tile+All#!tab=account


Thanks for the time to read, hit me up and I would love to help you setting it up ! 

Mql Group for general talks and also new releases name is: 

Winners Algos 


Avis 1
Chiwi's IT
565
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.03.29 17:26 
 

Backtesting is looking good so far. I did put 14 stocks with the settings of the advise from the seller. The support presale and after sale is good. The only thing I would like to see is that there is a magic number and that you can make 3 portfolios's with different magic numbers but that's just a desire from a buyer. I will update later my review after using for a while. This EA is doing so good that I will be soon in Darwinex Gold. He is picking up all my analysed stocks. You need to search for good stocks yourself which I did and I have awsome profits. I do share some them in the group of this developer on Telegram and in my own Patreon trading group. Update 2025-07-27: The developer did add some of my request to this EA which makes him even more easy to my demands of an ea. I have 1 Darwinex Zero Account which almost reached to Gold with only this EA. I think in max 2 months I will reach Darwinex Gold if it goes like it goes. Last week I did reached on ranking 28 th place of 8,581 traders. I started today a new Darwinex Zero Account were I will test my other setfiles which did very good in the backtests. My seperated IC Trading account did got a gain of 40% in 2,5 months with this EA . Im do share from both accounts the signals on mql5. Only on the CWDT SGU signal I recently added another EA on BTCUSD so there you see a small DD which I didnt had with this EA Stonks Go Up. But you can see that in the history of trades. The thing is you need to make a good analysation of choosing the right stocks as well and then the EA will do the rest. He is very stable and consistent.

Filtrer:
