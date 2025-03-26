Stonks Go Up

More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades.

Setup:

Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe

Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe.

Add Symbols in the Settings

Make it personal by selecting stocks you like! Enter the ticker names in uppercase without spaces, separated by commas. Example:

AAPL.NAS,TSLA.NAS,MSFT.NAS,AMZN.NAS,GOOGL.NAS,NVDA.NAS,META.NAS,NFLX.NAS,PEP.NAS,PFE.NAS

Adjust Risk

Backtest and Find the Best Stocks Sit Back and Diversify your portfolio effortlessly!









Signal (Normal Risk) combined with my upcoming EA!







https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322075?source=Site+Signals+MT5+Tile+All#!tab=account







Thanks for the time to read, hit me up and I would love to help you setting it up !

Mql Group for general talks and also new releases name is:

Winners Algos





