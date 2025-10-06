Infinity Gold X

Infinity Gold X – Precision-Engineered XAUUSD (Gold) 

“One shot. One trade. One precision entry.”

Infinity Gold X isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a finely tuned trading machine built for disciplined gold traders who demand control, stability, and consistency.

This system doesn’t gamble. It doesn’t chase. It waits — for perfect technical confirmation — and strikes only when probability is on your side.

⚙️ Smart by Design – Not by Luck

Unlike EAs that flood your account with risky grid or martingale orders, Infinity Gold X plays the professional game:
✅ One trade at a time.
✅ Every order protected by a fixed Stop Loss.
✅ No averaging, no doubling, no emotional chaos.

It’s built to survive volatility — and thrive in it.
Whether the market explodes during a gold rally or moves quietly in consolidation, the EA adapts automatically using its breakout + retest detection model.

🧩 Core Trading Logic

  1. Dynamic Channel Detection
    Calculates the strongest highs and lows, forming a clear range of market structure.

  2. Breakout Identification
    Waits for price to cleanly break through a key  boundary.

  3. Retest Confirmation
    Executes a trade only after the market confirms the breakout — reducing fakeouts and noise.

  4. Full Protection Mode
    Each trade comes with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring disciplined risk control.

💼 Why Traders Love Infinity Gold X

  • Low-Risk Architecture – No martingale, no grid, no overexposure.

  • 🎯 Pure Technical Precision – 100% strategy-based, not news-based.

  • 🧠 Institutional Discipline – Trades quality over quantity.

  • 💰 Capital Protection Priority – Your equity always comes first.

  • Quick Setup – Plug, configure, and trade instantly.

🪙 Technical Specifications

Parameter Description
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M30 (recommended)
Strategy  Boundary Breakout
Stop Loss / Take Profit 3000 / 6000 points
One Trade Rule Yes
Min Lot size .02
Leverage From 1:100
Min Deposit $1000
Broker Type STP/ECN (swap-free preferred)

🔒 For Serious Traders Only

Infinity Gold X isn’t for everyone.
It’s for traders who value consistency over hype, control over chaos, and longevity over luck.

Each position it takes is deliberate, technical, and disciplined — exactly how professionals trade.

This is the difference between hoping for a win… and engineering one.

💎 Introductory Offer

🎯 Launch Price: $949
💰 Price increases by $ 50 after five purchase
🚀 Final Price: $1299

🚀 Final Price: $1299

Lock in early access before the next tier price!























