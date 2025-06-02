Ultimate Volatility Insight

Ultimate Volatility Insight is a highly professional tool for analyzing and fully understanding market activity based on an advanced ATR with improved algorithms and calculation formulas. The indicator helps traders accurately assess market dynamics, identify key support and resistance levels, and effectively manage risks.

Ultimate Volatility Insight works only with real data using live statistics. The indicator has been developed for over two years, and its effectiveness has been proven through thousands of tests on real and demo accounts. This is an indicator that will turn you into a professional analyst!

Advantages:

The indicator has a number of advantages. Here are just a few of them:

  • High accuracy based on real market data.

  • Professional monitoring dashboard.

  • Real-time monitoring of multiple currency pairs in a single window.

  • Customizable selection of currency pairs.

  • Interactive symbol selection.

  • Visualization of the percentage of ATR level achievement.

  • Visual alert indication – Alert Visual, displayed on the dashboard.

  • Automatic calculation of ATR levels 80-100%, used as target levels.

  • Flexible visual settings – colors, fonts, line styles.

  • Simple display of target levels directly on the chart.

  • Works with all instruments (Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto).

  • Effective for determining Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  • Alerts available via smartphone, email, and MetaTrader notifications.

  • Easy to set up and install.

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Intelligent Visual Alerts

🚥 Color Gradation of ATR% Volatility Levels (from very low to very high).
🔋 Visual Alerts when critical levels are reached.
📣 Visual Alert Indication – 💡 Alert Visual – users can customize the alert label color and blinking speed in milliseconds ⏰ (Alert Blink Speed).
📢 Multiple alert types:

  • 🔔 Pop-up notifications

  • 🔔 Email alerts

  • 🔔 Push notifications

  • 🎵 Custom sound alert file selection

Additional Interactive Symbol Selection Features:

Quick Switching – Clicking on a symbol in the indicator panel instantly loads it onto the chart.
Selection of Multiple Instruments for Monitoring – Users can specify a list of active pairs.
Color Indication of Active Symbol – The currently selected instrument is highlighted in a different color.
Visual Alert Indication – Users can customize alert label color and blinking speed (Alert Blink Speed).

Algorithm Functionality:

Dynamic Algorithm – Data Displayed on the Panel: Utilizes proprietary development.

  1. Improved ATR calculation with additional components for increased accuracy.

  2. Uses the true range (high-low, high-prev Close, low-prev Close).

  3. Accounts for continuous price movement, including gaps.

Thanks to the use of real data, the indicator achieves an overall ATR % accuracy of nearly 99%.

Statistical Level Calculation Algorithm: Uses mathematical calculations of average price movement over a specified period to assess market dynamics and identify key volatility levels.

📍 80% ATR – A potential price reaction zone (correction, consolidation, or movement acceleration).
📍 100% ATR – The maximum average daily range, after which the probability of a reversal increases.
📍 Daily Open Line – Helps evaluate the current price movement relative to the day's opening level, providing a better understanding of the overall market context.

Statistical levels have a forecast accuracy of approximately 85-90%.

Overall Accuracy:

  • Cross-currency pairs: Accuracy 85-90%

  • Major currency pairs: Accuracy 80-85%

  • Cryptocurrencies: Accuracy 75-80%

Usage Recommendations:

Monitor the Overall ATR% level displayed in the dashboard, as the Dynamic Algorithm calculates volatility with the highest accuracy. If the price has not yet reached the 80-100% Statistical Levels, but the dashboard shows an excess of the Overall ATR%, this may indicate a possible partial position closure. The movement potential is not yet critical, but momentum is weakening, suggesting a potential reversal.

This is especially relevant for cross pairs such as (AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, EURGBP, and EURCHF), which have a strong tendency to return to their mean values.

For major pairs in a trend-following strategy, it is recommended to wait for at least a minimal touch of the 80% ATR Statistical Level before deciding on partial or full position closure. Look for reversal patterns and use them in conjunction with your trading system.

General Recommendations:

  • Recommended ATR calculation period: 3-5 days.

  • Use in combination with your trading system.

  • For trend strategies: Set Take Profit within designated levels and partially close positions when the Overall ATR exceeds 80%.

  • For mean-reversion strategies: Move to breakeven when the price returns 30-50% of the total ATR%.

  • Partially secure profits at the opening price levels.

  • Stop Loss should be placed beyond the ATR 100% levels.

Ultimate Volatility Insight is not just an indicator but a comprehensive analytical tool that will help you make well-informed trading decisions, minimize risks, and improve the efficiency of your strategy.

Take advantage of Ultimate Volatility Insight and gain control over market volatility today!

                                                                         Please contact me after purchase for recommendations.            
                                                     If you purchase Ultimate Volatility Insight you can get Reversal Zones Pro for free! 
                                                                     Please contact me in private messages for more details.


Produits recommandés
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicateurs
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicateurs
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 est conçu pour rechercher les vagues de Woolf et les afficher dans la fenêtre actuelle du terminal de trading. Un excellent indicateur pour les traders utilisant les vagues de Wolf dans le commerce. Son application dans les stratégies de trading augmentera considérablement leur efficacité et leur rentabilité. INFORMATIONS SUR L'INDICATEUR Contrairement à d'autres indicateurs de vague Wold, l'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 a un certain nombre de caractéristiques
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicateurs
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicateurs
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Trend Oscillator - est un indicateur Crypto_Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace ! - Une nouvelle méthode de calcul avancée est utilisée - 20 options pour le paramètre « Prix pour le calcul ». - L'oscillateur le plus fluide jamais développé. - Couleur verte pour les tendances à la hausse, couleur rouge pour les tendances à la baisse. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à 5, Valeurs de surachat : supérieures à 95. - Il existe de nombreuses possibilités de mettre à niveau même
Bermaui Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.97 (68)
Indicateurs
Bermaui Bands (BB) est un outil d'analyse technique qui permet de filtrer entre les variations de prix et les tendances. L'idée derrière cet indicateur peut être expliquée dans les étapes suivantes : Calculez la déviation standard comme un oscillateur qui se déplace entre 0 et 100. Je l'appellerai pour cent de déviation de Bermaui (BD %). Si « % BD » est proche de zéro, la volatilité est à son extrême. De plus, si "BD %" est proche de 100 alors la volatilité est très faible. Une volatilité élevé
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicateurs
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku pour MT4. - L'indicateur Ichimoku est l'un des indicateurs de tendance les plus puissants. HTF signifie - Higher Time Frame. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour les traders de tendance ainsi que pour la combinaison avec les entrées Price Action. - L'indicateur HTF Ichimoku vous permet d'attacher Ichimoku d'une période plus élevée à votre graphique actuel. - Tendance à la hausse - ligne rouge au-dessus de la bleue (et les deux lignes sont au-dessus du nuage)
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicateurs
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
Renko Bars 3in1
Yuriy Shatsckiy
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The Renko_Bars_3in1 is designed for plotting 3 types of Offline Renko charts. Standard Renko Bar (the reversal bar is twice the size of the bar). Renko Range Bar (the size of all bars is the same). Renko Bars with the ability to adjust the size of the reversal bar. Attention : The demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . Note . A chart with the M1 period is necessary to build an offline chart. When the indicator is attached to a chart, the offline chart is opened automaticall
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Les lignes de tendance sont l'outil d'analyse technique le plus essentiel dans le trading forex. Malheureusement, la plupart des commerçants ne les dessinent pas correctement. L'indicateur Automated Trendlines est un outil professionnel pour les traders sérieux qui vous aide à visualiser le mouvement de tendance des marchés. Il existe deux types de lignes de tendance, les lignes de tendance haussières et les lignes de tendance baissières. Dans la tendance haussière, la ligne de tendance du Fo
Instantaneous cycle identifier
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Indicateurs
This is first public release of detector code entitled "Enhanced Instantaneous Cycle Period" for PSv4.0 I built many months ago. Be forewarned, this is not an indicator, this is a detector to be used by ADVANCED developers to build futuristic indicators in Pine. The origins of this script come from a document by   Dr   . John   Ehlers   entitled "SIGNAL ANALYSIS CONCEPTS". You may find this using the NSA's reverse search engine "goggles", as I call it. John Ehlers' MESA used this measurement to
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicateurs
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Smart algoritmik destek direnc kanal indikatoru
Omer Turkmen
Indicateurs
Teknolojide ki yüksek gelişim, üretim, e ticaret, lojistik vb tüm sektörlerde kullanıma başlandığı gibi artık finansal piyasalarda da “ yapay zeka ve algoritma” kullanılmaya başlandı. Smart Algoritma indikatörü; kaynak kodu içinde yer alan algoritma ve yapay zekası ile hiçbir analize ihtiyaç duyulmadan gün içi bütün forex enstrümanları için size buy ve sell sinyalleri yanında hedef kanal (gün içi en yüksek ve en düşük seviyeler) verir. İndikatör texti aşağıda ki bölümlerden oluşur ve herkesin a
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicateurs
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicateurs
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicateurs
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tableau de bord du trader ultime — Tradez ce qui bouge Tradez ce qui bouge, avec clarté Cet outil s'amortit dès le premier jour d'utilisation. À presque n'importe quel moment de la journée, un symbole est en tendance. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin, c'est de la conscience. Le Tableau de bord du trader ultime (UTD) vous rend instantanément conscient de ce qui bouge et dans quelle direction — afin que vous puissiez suivre le flux plutôt que de le combattre. Alimenté par notre algorithme CSM propri
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Indicateurs
MENA Trend Scanner Dashboard Scanner de marché avancé multi–timeframe & indicateur d’entrée en tendance Tout d’abord, il est important de préciser que ce système de trading est 100% sans repaint, sans redrawing et sans latence , ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel comme pour le trading algorithmique. Comprend un cours en ligne, un manuel d’utilisation et des presets téléchargeables. Indicateur Trend Scanner Dashboard : Un tableau de bord professionnel tout-en-un qui analyse plusieurs pa
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur " ZigZag on Trend " est un assistant pour déterminer la direction du mouvement des prix, ainsi qu'un calculateur de barres et de pips. Il se compose d'un indicateur de tendance qui surveille la direction du prix avec une ligne de tendance présentée sous la forme d'un zigzag et d'un compteur qui calcule le nombre de barres passées dans le sens de la tendance et le nombre de points sur une échelle verticale. (Les calculs sont effectués par l'ouverture de la barre) L'indicateur n'est p
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Moyenne Mobile Adaptative AMD (AAMA) AAMA est un indicateur de moyenne mobile adaptative pour MetaTrader 4 qui ajuste automatiquement sa réactivité selon les conditions du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Moyenne mobile adaptative basée sur le ratio d’efficience de Kaufman – réagit rapidement en tendance, filtre le bruit en phase de range Détection automatique des 4 phases de marché AMD : Accumulation, Markup (hausse), Distribution, Markdown (baisse) Adaptation à la volatilité via l’ATR –
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicateurs
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Un indicateur technique qui structure les graphiques et identifie les mouvements de prix cycliques. Peut fonctionner sur n'importe quel graphique. Plusieurs types de notifications. Il y a des flèches supplémentaires sur le graphique lui-même. Sans revenir sur l'histoire, fonctionne sur la fermeture de la bougie. TF recommandé à partir de M5 et plus. Facile à utiliser et à configurer les paramètres. Lorsque vous utilisez 2 indicateurs avec des paramètres différents, vous pouvez les utiliser sans
Plus de l'auteur
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
Quantum Profile System MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Quantum Profile System is a fully-fledged professional trading system with advanced algorithms, combining everything needed for confident and stable trading. This indicator merges trend direction analysis, volume concentration at key levels, dynamic adaptation to market volatility, and generation of trading signals with no delay or repainting. Quantum Profile System integrates a Linear Regression Volume Profile with an adaptive ATR-based trend channel. It includes an extended Volume Profile modu
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Adaptive Reversal Star MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Adaptive Reversal Star   is a new generation indicator with an   advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter. Why choose
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Sniper Delta Imbalance  is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price. At the core of
Block Master Pro
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Block Master Pro indicator is designed to visually identify areas on the chart where significant volumes from major market participants are likely concentrated. These areas, known as order blocks, represent price ranges where large players place their orders, potentially signaling a price reversal and movement in the opposite direction. Key Features: Order Block Identification: Block Master Pro effectively identifies order blocks by pinpointing price ranges where large orders are placed. Th
Scalper Inside Volume Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Scalper Inside Volume Pro is a professional trading system that combines multiple indicators to calculate an overall composite signal. It is based on an algorithm focused on volume, the Money Flow Index, and the Smart Money concept. The indicator takes into account structural Swing points where price reversals occur. Scalper Inside Volume Pro provides all the necessary tools for successful scalping. This comprehensive trading system is suitable for traders in the Forex market as well as for use
Golden Trend Pulse
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false s
Patriot EA
Stanislav Konin
Experts
Patriot EA is an advanced mesh system with improved performance. Patriot EA uses sophisticated technology to effectively manage unprofitable positions. When a losing series of orders occurs, an algorithm for closing unprofitable positions is activated. The Expert Advisor divides orders into several independent grids, closing the long-range (unprofitable) order by sequentially averaging part of the orders with a given Take Profit. A series of orders can be divided into several mixed series with
Reversal Zones Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Reversal Zones Pro is an indicator specifically designed to accurately identify key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from the lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential zones directly on the chart, helping traders effectively identify important trend reversal points. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart. This helps traders effectively identify importan
Volume Pro Mt 4
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Volume PRO is an innovative and modernized indicator for analyzing trading volumes, which is an advanced version of traditional analysis tools. This high-tech indicator allows traders to effectively monitor trading activity without the need for complex calculations. It displays ticks for the selected time interval corresponding to the selected time frame in the form of a dynamic cumulative histogram, which is updated in real time as new trades are received. Key features: Innovative volume analys
Bull and Bear Zones
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
The Bull and Bear Zones indicator is specifically designed for the automatic identification and visual display of support and resistance zones directly on the chart. Its unique algorithm allows it to display not only the zones already tested by the market but also potential target zones that have yet to be tested. The indicator tracks ranges where an imbalance between supply and demand is observed. Key Features: Automatic identification of support and resistance zones : The indicator calculates
Adaptive Reversal Star
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Please contact me after your full purchase for great bonuses.                                     Adaptive Reversal Star Expert Advisor and an additional indicator as a gift Info Panel are waiting for you. Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals
Golden Trend Pulse MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Golden Trend Pulse   — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false
Reversal Zones Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Reversal Zones Pro – an indicator specifically designed for accurately identifying key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart, helping traders efficiently pinpoint crucial turning points in the market. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to effectively id
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis