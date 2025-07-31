Quantum Profile System MT5

5

Quantum Profile System is a fully-fledged professional trading system with advanced algorithms, combining everything needed for confident and stable trading. This indicator merges trend direction analysis, volume concentration at key levels, dynamic adaptation to market volatility, and generation of trading signals with no delay or repainting.

Quantum Profile System integrates a Linear Regression Volume Profile with an adaptive ATR-based trend channel. It includes an extended Volume Profile module supporting POC, Mode, Median, and VWAP levels. The system features multi-timeframe volume analysis (MTF) across three timeframes simultaneously, displayed via a convenient monitoring panel. It also offers arrow signals at key levels with alerts, and intuitive on-chart control buttons for quick profile management.

 Core Features:

Dynamic Volume Profile and Adaptive Trend Channel

  • Linear Regression-based trend channel with automatic direction detection.

  • Channel width is dynamically calculated using ATR, adapting to market volatility.

  • Key volume levels are displayed using gradient coloring from minimum to maximum.

  • Volume labels in percentages enable fast visual evaluation.

✅ Advanced Volume Profile (AVP)

The Advanced Volume Profile is a powerful volume analysis module with precise customization and flexible display modes. It allows multiple independent profiles over specified periods for a deeper understanding of volume distribution at key chart areas.

Main AVP Features:

  • Multiple profiles — set the number of profiles (Range Count), each built on a specific trading period (e.g., daily, weekly, hourly).

  • Histogram scale adjustment — the Histogram Amplitude Percent parameter controls profile width as a percentage of the available chart space.

  • Flexible drawing styles: Line, Bar, Filled, Outline, Color.

  • Interactive control — one-click enable/disable of profiles directly on the chart.

  • VP_ModeStep — defines the vertical distance in points between volume peaks (Modes) to distinguish separate zones of interest.

  • VP_Hg Point Scale — sets vertical granularity. Lower values offer higher detail (e.g., 10 = each cell equals 10 * _Point).

Advanced Volume Analysis Levels

  • POC (Point of Control): Level with the highest volume activity.

  • Mode: One or more local volume peaks indicating consolidation zones.

  • Median: The median level dividing volume into two equal halves.

  • VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price): Fair average price weighted by volume.

All levels come with individual settings for color, thickness, line style, and are displayed directly on the chart.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Volume Analysis (MTF)

  • Simultaneous volume analysis on three different timeframes.

  • Support for various calculation methods: by candle body, open, or close.

  • Bulls/Bears visual panel shows buying/selling pressure on each timeframe.

Quantum Signal Arrows – 100% No-Repaint.

  • Instant arrow signals at price extremes, with no delays or repainting.

  • Appear immediately at candle close.

  • Includes Signal Strength Modes:

    • Weak Signal: Fast, sensitive for aggressive entries.

    • Medium Signal: Balanced mode filtering out minor noise.

    • Strong Signal: Reliable signals during strong deviations; suitable for conservative trading.

Choose a suitable mode to adapt the system to any style: from scalping to swing trading.

Visual Control Panel & UI Elements

  • Interactive on-chart buttons to toggle LR and VP modules.

  • Customizable colors, sizes, fonts, and styles.

🔔 Alerts & Notifications

  • Pop-up alerts (Alert)

  • Push notifications to smartphone

  • Email notifications

 

Advantages of Quantum Profile System

  • All-in-one multifunctional trading system.

  • Highly accurate volume and trend logic.

  • Advanced Volume Profile: POC, Mode, Median, VWAP.

  • Multi-mode signal strength filter: Weak / Medium / Strong.

  • Non-repainting signals with instant feedback.

  • Triple-volume analysis across multiple timeframes.

  • Flexible visualization and control settings.

  • Compatible with all instruments — Forex, Metals, Crypto, CFDs, Futures.

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

📢 Recommended Usage

Instruments:
Any assets — currencies, gold, cryptocurrencies, stocks, etc.

Recommended Timeframes:

  • M1–M5: Intense scalping

  • M15-M30: Intraday/session trading

  • H1–H4: Position trading and multi-day holding


Quantum Profile System is a powerful and reliable trading tool, blending trend and volume analysis, an advanced signal system, and intuitive visual control.It delivers precise integration of price, volume, and volatility, helping you make strong and well-informed trading decisions.


Avis 1
220072256
4616
220072256 2025.08.05 10:22 
 

This is one of the best indicators I have.

It has changed my manual trading!

The author is extremely kind and knowledgeable.

Highly recommended.

