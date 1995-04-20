Instantaneous cycle identifier

This is first public release of detector code entitled "Enhanced Instantaneous Cycle Period" for PSv4.0 I built many months ago. Be forewarned, this is not an indicator, this is a detector to be used by ADVANCED developers to build futuristic indicators in Pine. The origins of this script come from a document by

. John

Ehlers

entitled "SIGNAL ANALYSIS CONCEPTS". You may find this using the NSA's reverse search engine "goggles", as I call it. John Ehlers' MESA used this measurement to establish the data window for analysis for MESA Cycle computations. So... does any developer wish to emulate MESA Cycle now??



