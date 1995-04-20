Scalper Inside Volume Pro is a professional trading system that combines multiple indicators to calculate an overall composite signal. It is based on an algorithm focused on volume, the Money Flow Index, and the Smart Money concept. The indicator takes into account structural Swing points where price reversals occur.

Scalper Inside Volume Pro provides all the necessary tools for successful scalping. This comprehensive trading system is suitable for traders in the Forex market as well as for use in binary options. With its help, you can make informed decisions and enhance the effectiveness of your trading.

Key Features:

Volume Analysis : The indicator uses trading volume data to identify hidden trends and reversal points, helping traders make informed decisions.

Money Flow Index : The inclusion of the Money Flow Index allows for assessing the strength of the current trend and predicting its further development.

Smart Money Concept : Scalper Inside Volume Pro is based on smart management principles, enabling traders to better understand the behavior of "smart money" in the market. The indicator analyzes the actions of major participants and helps identify the directions in which large capital is moving, leading to more informed trading decisions.

Swing Structural Point Analysis: The indicator effectively identifies key structural Swing High and Swing Low points where price reversals occur. This allows traders to lock in profits at the most advantageous levels and minimize losses using data on potential reversal points.

Advantages:

Wide Applicability : Scalper Inside Volume Pro is suitable for both Forex trading and binary options, providing versatility across various trading strategies.

Comprehensive Approach : The indicator offers traders all the necessary tools for analysis and decision-making, significantly simplifying the trading process.

Instant Notifications : The indicator supports all types of alerts, including PUSH notifications to your phone, keeping you updated on important signals and allowing for quick market responses.

Customizable Signals: The ability to select a Signal Bar for alerts allows you to tailor the indicator to your individual preferences.

Recommendations



For more precise signals, use the level settings. Time frame: M-1 in the range Level Overbought from 50 to 55, Level Oversold from -50 to -55 Time frame: M-5 in the Level Overbought range from 45 to 50, Level Oversold from -45 to -50 Time frame: M-15 in the Level Overbought range from 40 to 45, Level Oversold from -40 to -45

Conclusion:

Scalper Inside Volume Pro is the ideal tool for traders looking to enhance their efficiency and profitability. Discover new horizons in scalping and improve your trading results with this reliable indicator that combines volume analysis, the Smart Money concept, and Swing structural points.











